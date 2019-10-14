Menu
The house in Stephen St, Harristown where an unconscious man was rescued by fire crews. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Unconscious man pulled from burning Harristown home

Tara Miko
14th Oct 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 12:37 PM
FIREFIGHTERS saved the life of a Harristown man found unconscious in his home which caught alight early last night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Stephen St home shortly before 7pm to find a blaze contained to one corner of the worker's cottage.

Firefighters quickly went into action extinguishing the blaze when they found a man, 56, unconscious inside the property.

Crews carried the man to safety outside where he was treated by Queensland Ambulance paramedics.

He was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition suffering smoke inhalation and airway burns.

QFES station officer Scott Frame told 7 News the rescue was a "really good outcome".

"It's not easy going into a super heated building and through thick smoke to look for someone," he told the network.

"To save a life is just wonderful and that's the reason that we're in the job."

It's understood the fire was contained to one area of the home.

Fire investigators returned to the property this morning in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

Toowoomba Chronicle

