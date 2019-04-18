'Uncaring council' ignores collapsing footpath outside home

SHAKY GROUND: A years-long complaint on a collapsing footpath at The Palms has not been addressed by the Gympie council, now resulting in injury. (File pic)

SHAKY GROUND: A years-long complaint on a collapsing footpath at The Palms has not been addressed by the Gympie council, now resulting in injury. (File pic) contributed

A letter to the editor by Martin & Karen Callinan:

ON FEBRUARY 20, I was on the footpath outside of our house block when the ground collapsed beneath me and I gashed my right ankle down to the bone.

Approximately 4 years ago we made a complaint to the Gympie Council that our footpath was subsiding and developing numerous holes.

We were told that the Council no longer maintained footpaths.

Our neighbour from over the road was there talking to me when this happened.

Our front fence is also sinking into the ground.

My wife contacted our councillor, Mal Gear, and he came out a couple of days later.

We also reported this to Telstra as their lines went across the front of our property also.

A lady from Telstra came out in a couple of days and said that the work that they did there was over 20 years old so it wasn't their problem.

I have so far had to go to my doctor, Dr. Frances Andal at Medical on Mary, 10 times to be treated. They charge $59.60 per visit totalling so far $596.00.

As I hadn't heard anything from the Council for a month I telephoned Mal Gear on Friday 30th. March and he told me that the person he reported it to said that it wasn't Councils problem and suggested that I write to the CEO Bernard Smith. I wrote to him and handed the letter in personally but I never heard back from him.

I then emailed Tony Perret and his secretary phoned and told me to contact Stirling Hinchliffe. I did this and never heard back from him either.

Last week the Director of Infrastructure for the Gympie Regional Council, Dmitiri Scordalides, came out to see us.

He said that the council probably wouldn't do anything as he had 50,000 people to look after but he would get back to us but we haven't heard anything from him either.

It has also been suggested that we make this public and seek legal advice.

Would your reader have any suggestions?

Martin & Karen Callinan,

The Palms