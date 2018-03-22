UNBELIEVABLE: Croc spotted on dirt track in Gympie forest
FROM a dirt road in Toolara Forest to Crab Creek at Tin Can Bay, one or more crocodiles may have been sneaking around the Cooloola Coast.
It has emerged that a crocodile was reportedly sighted in two different places around Tin Can Bay last December, just days after one was allegedly in the Mary River in the heart of Gympie on December 15.
A crocodile on a dirt road in the Toolara Forest, 20km east of Gympie, was seen in December and reported to the Department of Environment and Science in January.
While just days after Christmas, a crocodile was reportedly seen at Crab Creek at Tin Can Bay, making it the tenth reported sighting in the region in ten years.
While no evidence has confirmed either report, the DEP said it takes all crocodile sightings seriously and warning signs were erected in area.
There has been no concrete evidence in all 10 crocodile sightings in the Gympie region, a department spokeswoman said, but there have been several confirmed sightings on the Fraser Coast, including the Mary River to the north where two elusive crocodiles confirmed in 2016 are listed on the capture program.
The department is also investigating three crocodile sightings as late as last week under a wharf at Little Tuan Creek, north of Gympie.
"Crocodiles are mobile animals and multiple reports, for example, may relate to a single animal as it moves through the landscape,” the spokeswoman said.
Far from 'croc country' which historically ends at the Boyne River in Central Queensland, any crocodiles in this region would be targeted for removal, she said.
All crocodile sightings should be reported to the DES as soon as possible on 1300 130 372.
Recorded Gympie region croc sightings
January 10, 2018
- Crocodile reported at Tin Can Bay.
- Monitoring for further reports.
December 27, 2017
- Crocodile reported at Crab Creek, Tin Can Bay.
- Monitoring for further reports.
December 18, 2017
- Crocodile reported at Mary River, Gympie.
- Crocodile reported in the Gympie weekend post
December 14, 2016
- Crocodile reported in a creek at Cooloola Cove.
- Site assessment was undertaken and revealed no evidence of a crocodile.
December 8, 2016
- Crocodile reported in Mary River near Kidd Bridge, Gympie.
- Site assessment to be conducted. Recent crocodile sighting signs have been deployed.
January 13, 2016
- Crocodile reported in Mary River, Miva.
- Site assessment was undertaken and revealed no evidence of a crocodile.
November 20, 2015
- Crocodile reported near Crab Creek boat ramp, Tin Can Bay.
- Site survey to be conducted. Crocodile warning sign located at the Snapper Creek boat ramp, Tin Can Bay.
February 21, 2015
- Crocodile reported in Mary River at Kidd Bridge, Gympie.
- Site inspection to be conduct after the Gympie floods.
January 8, 2015
- Crocodile reported at Gympie weir on the Mary River.
- Unconfirmed sighting.
January 14, 2010
- Crocodile reported in Ready's Creek, Tin Can Bay.
- No crocodile or evidence of crocodile found. No further action.