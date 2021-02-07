‘Unbelievable’: $2.1m Keno win for Gladstone punter

A Gladstone man in his 20s said he would struggle to concentrate at work on Friday after winning a Keno Classic prize of $2.1 million on Thursday night.

A Gladstone man in his 20s said he would struggle to concentrate at work on Friday after winning a Keno Classic prize of $2.1 million on Thursday night.

A Gladstone man in his 20s headed to work on Friday morning despite landing a huge $2.1m Keno jackpot on Thursday night.

The man said he would struggle to concentrate on Friday after he took home a grand total of $2,163,891.20.

The man held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry in draw 018.

Speaking to a Keno official on Friday, he confirmed his life-changing prize and said he was struggling to come to terms with the news.

"Thank you very much," he said.

"We were in the venue when the draw happened.

"My partner pointed out that someone had just won $2.1 million at the tavern.

"Then everyone rushed to check their tickets.

"There's no way I thought it was going to be me but of course I checked the ticket anyway.

"I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it!

"I'm in complete shock. It really hasn't sunk in."

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

When asked what he might do with an extra $2.1 million, the overwhelmed winner said he would need some time to let the news sink in. .

"I really don't know just yet," he said.

"I have no idea, I really don't.

"I am about to walk into work right now, I don't know if I will be able concentrate today.

"I honestly don't think I will believe it until I see it in my bank account."

The life-changing Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry was sold at Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone.

Harvey Road Tavern venue manager Natasha said she was thrilled for their local and regular patron.

"He was absolutely gobsmacked yesterday when he checked the ticket," she said.

"It was incredible. Everyone is so happy for him.

"It's by far the biggest winning Keno entry we've had here and it's great to see it go to a local.

"Congratulations to him!"

More Gladstone community news:

- Three Gladstone legends to be immortalised

- Marsten pumped to play at Agnes

- Seafarers to Gladstone cop insults and violence