'Unbearable' helicopter noise angers Kybong residents

scott kovacevic
| 6th Apr 2017 7:00 AM
FRUSTRATION: Residents angry over the high levels of noise from training helicopters at Kybong Airport are petitioning the council.
FRUSTRATION: Residents angry over the high levels of noise from training helicopters at Kybong Airport are petitioning the council. Max Fleet BUN280113NTH21

TIRED of the constant thump of helicopters near their house, Cindy and Paul Medway are petitioning to have helicopter training banned from the Kybong airport.

Living only 400m from the airport they said the noise has become "unbearable” over the past few months.

"You can't hear the TV, you can't have a conversation... you just can't live like that,” Mrs Medway said.

"You can't sit on the verandah and have a coffee with someone, that's how unbearable it is.”

From their kitchen, they said they had measured noise levels of 79db - the equivalent of an alarm clock or average factory, and made worse by their constant presence.

"And those people on the other side of the river, when they're coming in they'd be less than 50m above their roofs,” she said.

"There's a lot of angst and anger out there.”

Paul and Cindy Medway.
Paul and Cindy Medway. Renee Pilcher

Along with the ban, they also want the NOTAM (a notification filed with an aviation authority) to exclude helicopter training companies and activities there, and to have these restrictions implemented within the master plan.

They will be handing the petition to the council on Friday.

"We want people to know that we're not saying no helicopters, we're saying ban the trainers,” she said.

They said they had previously spoken with the council about the problem, which had flared up after the training schools had been "chased out” of other airports on the Sunshine Coast.

A 9pm curfew was implemented, but they said trainers had begun pushing the boundaries in recent months and ignoring it.

While they knew their property would receive some noise from the site when they bought it 14 years ago, they said the recent levels have been excessive.

Told their concerns would be addressed in the development of the master plan, the Medways said the preliminary concept layout for the aerodrome currently open to feedback was disappointing.

It and gave little information to those who were not familiar with the site's operations, Mrs Medway said.

"That's not a draft master plan, that's a preliminary layout... There's no documentation.

"There's (just) a picture.”

She added the consultation process had been marred by a lack of communication.

"At no point were we given an opportunity to have input into the master plan, and we own a piece of land that belongs in the airport precinct.

"Our neighbour below us their whole block is in the precinct and they knew nothing about this until last week.”

A spokeswoman for the council said communication and consultation with residents about the airport had been "very open”, including a face to face meeting with the public and another with stakeholders.

While three complaints about the airport had been received in the past week, she said two of them were from residents who did not live near the site but were concerned for residents who did.

Residents were encouraged to engage with the feedback process on the plan, which was available on the council's website and still open to comment.

Councillor Mal Gear said it was important for residents to make their feedback known.

Councillor Mal Gear.
Councillor Mal Gear. Renee Albrecht

"Council is facilitating extensive community engagement to ensure that future use and development of the airport is cooperative and respectful of surrounding land uses, while ensuring the safety of aerodrome facilities and operation.

"Council is working to ensure that the development plan is economically viable and commercially sustainable - enabling affordability for Council and value-for-money for a range of end users.

"We also want to make sure that aerodrome access is available equitably and on terms that are fair and reasonable.”

