Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Opinion: What was Labor MP doing at Townsville nightspot?
Opinion: What was Labor MP doing at Townsville nightspot?
Opinion

Unanswered question in MP’s birthday bash

by Steven Wardill
20th Jan 2021 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Perhaps we will never know precisely why Labor MP Les Walker's big birthday bash at the weekend ended in the back of an ambulance.

Walker, the first-term Member for Mundingburra who spent the previous 14 years as a local councillor, remains tight-lipped about what occurred in the wee hours of Saturday morning at Townsville's Mad Cow Tavern.

It's a curious case that has so far prompted more questions than answers.

What we know so far is that Walker was taken to hospital in an ambulance after an altercation at the venue about 1am.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, have subsequently been banned from Townsville's Safe Night Precinct, but Walker is free to keep the good times going.

Those facts seem to point towards an obvious conclusion.

But how about this question: Why would anyone ringing in their 57th year end up at a venue with the slogan "Partying 'til the cows come home"?

Walker has certainly experienced far more mango seasons than other patrons, if Mad Cow's Facebook page is an accurate reflection.

Perhaps he is simply an innocent fan of the venue's Fireball Fridays.

Perhaps it's time for Walker to realise that - just like his boss, the Premier - his days on nightclub dance floors should well and truly be over.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Unanswered question in MP's birthday bash

More Stories

les walker mundingburra opinion politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        • 20th Jan 2021 5:08 AM
        BIZARRE: Mystery surrounds odd change to council report

        Premium Content BIZARRE: Mystery surrounds odd change to council report

        News ‘No clarity’ on why Gympie environment guide changed without approval

        ‘A whore and a munt’: Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

        Premium Content ‘A whore and a munt’: Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

        News Gympie man, 20, tells court ‘I’m an idiot’ for abusing woman

        Gympie’s December building approvals hit 5-year high

        Premium Content Gympie’s December building approvals hit 5-year high

        News Region continues to bounce back from pandemic as 38 new homes approved in final...