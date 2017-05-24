27°
'Unacceptable cruelty' costs Gympie man nearly $9K

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th May 2017 5:00 AM

A PIE Creek man has been ordered to pay fines and costs totalling nearly $9000, after pleading guilty to cruelly mistreating a goat.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told the man, Bronson Conrad Kaestner had left the goat tethered on a chain which had cut into its neck so badly and for so long that tissue had grown over links in the chain.

The goat had measured 1.5 on a 1 to 5 physical condition scale, with "1" meaning emaciated and in extremely poor condition.

It had been found in a situation where it could not reach water or feed and was extremely malnourished.

"An animal should not have to suffer the way that goat did," the magistrate said.

"You had no idea what is required for an animal.

"I don't think it had ever been wormed.

"Help arrived in time and the goat did not die as a result of your treatment of it," he told Kaestner.

He fined Kaestner $6500, half of which will go the RSPCA and ordered RSPCA costs of $889.69 costs, plus $92.90 filing fees and $1500 for the prosecuting counsel.

Gympie Times

Topics:  animal cruelty animal suffering gympie magistrates court rspca

