UN-BLOODY REAL! Gympie tradie's incredible feat in Russia

ACE Gympie apprentice Patrick Brennan has won bronze at the 45th WorldSkills International Championship in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning in Kazan, Russia.

The young Tony Stephens Refrigeration apprentice was pipped at the post in the extraordinary six-day contest by gold medal winning Russian apprentice Aleksandr Leughin, and Korean silver medallist JuHwan Go.

The 45th WorldSkills Competition - the leading international event of 2019 in Russia - brought together more than 1600 young professionals representing more than 60 countries and regions competing in 56 skills.

Huge crowds of 250,000 and opening and closing ceremonies at the Kazan Arena Stadium, the location of last year's FIFA World Cup, gave the championship an Olympic Games vibe, and rightfully so, as it is the Olympics of trade skills.

Patrick's proud father, James Nash teacher Torren Brennan said it all when he posted from Russia, where he and wife Sue have watched the entire contest, "Un-bloody real...Paddy won bronze...that is a bronze in the world.”

TSR owner Judy Stephens said the company was very proud.

"Watching the live stream this morning when they called out his name was just incredible,” she said.

"We are all so proud of Paddy and his bronze medal performance in Russia up against the rest of the world.

"The pressure of the competition was immense and he handled it in his usual calm and measured way.

"He has put in a huge effort the months leading up to the completion and deserves all the accolades. Looking forward to celebrate after he returns to work.”

Patrick earned his Australian blazer after winning gold at the Worldskills Australia National Championships last year, then again at the WorldSkills Australia Global Skills Challenge earlier this year, where 500 competitors from 15 nations took part. He was also awarded Best in Nation at the Australian challenge.

The 2019 Skillaroos and Team Australia are:

Andrew Brown (Cloud Computing), Melbourne Jeffrey Nugent (Deputy Chief Expert), Melbourne.

Anthony Cobb (Electrical Installation), Central QLD Joshua Kleinig (Expert), Macquarie.

Anthony Ters (Automobile Technology), Sydney John Francis (Expert), Ballarat.

Clinton Larkings (Industrial Mechanics Millwright), Macquarie Peter Buttenshaw (Chief Expert), Illawarra.

Courtney New (Fashion Technology), Sydney Donna Drain (Chief Expert), Illawarra.

Christopher Matkowski (Cookery), Sydney Ianthe Smith (Expert), Sydney.

Joshua Boon (Cabinetmaking), Tasmania Jai Maluga (Expert), Tasmania.

Maxine Colligan (Car Painting), Sydney West Bradley Franklin (Deputy Chief Expert), Sydney.

Hayden Dillon (Carpentry), Sydney West Allen Hill (Deputy Chief Expert), Sydney West.

Indy Griffiths (Graphic Design Technology), Sydney Brendan Hibbert (Expert), Perth.

Nathan Kettle (Jewellery), Sydney Jyothi Collins (Expert), Illawarra.

Patrick Brennan (Refrigeration and Air Conditioning), South West QLD Carl Balke (Expert), Brisbane.

Patrick Keating (Plumbing & Heating), Central Victoria Andrew Whalan (Expert), Illawarra.

Paul Coon (Bricklaying), Ballarat-WimmeraTroy Everett (Chief Expert) Illawarra Eric Davis (Compariot Support Expert), Brisbane.

Thomas Neave (Joinery), Geelong Thomas Ryan (Expert), Ballarat.

To increase networking opportunities and professional development for WorldSkills volunteers, Experts without competitors attend the international program to retrain or obtain additional skills themselves and knowledge.

