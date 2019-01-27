Ultralight crashes on to beach at Noosa North Shore

AN ULTRALIGHT has crashed on to the beach at Noosa North Shore with two people inside the aircraft.

Emergency services were called to the scene, about 3km north of Noosa, just before 7.30am Sunday.

Police said a jetski rider had called in, saying the aircraft was thought to have lost power as it was coming in over the water before it crashed on to the sand near the water's edge.

Firefighters said the aircraft appeared to have landed on its wheels and was upright when they arrived.

Paramedics said a man in his 40s had been treated for facial injuries but was otherwise in a stable condition.

They said a teenage girl in the aircraft was uninjured.

The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter was called to the scene but was then stood down.

Police said the Australia Transport Safety Bureau has been notified.

The man was taken by ambulance to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.