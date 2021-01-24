Ultimate guide to Australia Day on the Sunshine Coast

Here’s a list of events happening on the Sunshine Coast for Australia Day.

Australia's national holiday is just days away and there are plenty of events on the Coast to keep you entertained.

Tuesday's public holiday will be a celebration for some, and for others it's a day to mourn the past and continue the conversation of racial injustice in our country.

However you plan to spend the day, here's the Daily's guide of Aussie-themed activities for the whole family to enjoy.

1. PELICAN WATERS TAVERN EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 3pm

WHERE: Pelican Waters Tavern, 38 Pelican Waters Blvd, Caloundra

INFO: Guests are encouraged to wear their best Aussie Day get-up and celebrate with a free barbecue from 3pm. There will be competitions and prizes through the afternoon, including for the shortest stubby and solo drinking comps. The family-friendly event is suitable for children. Head here for more information.

2. AUSTRALIA ZOO EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 9am-5pm

WHERE: Australia Zoo, 1638 Steve Irwin Way, Beerwah

INFO: Several activities planned at Australia Zoo are sure to keep the whole family entertained. True Blue Aussie country singer John Williamson will perform live the Gubbi Gubbi people of the Sunshine Coast will also perform live before the Irwin family feed the crocs in the Wildlife Warriors show. Multiple prizes are to be won during the kangaroo hopscotch competition, the koala throwing competition and the opportunity to score a Toyota HiLux and Jayco Camper worth $90,717. Head here for more information.

3. PICNIC ON THE PARK

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 3pm-7pm

WHERE: Buderim Mountain State School Oval, 8/42 Main St, Buderim

INFO: The Rotary Club of Buderim has organised the annual Picnic on the Park event for Sunshine Coast families. Traditional and contemporary Australian music plus bush poets will run continuously through the afternoon. A variety of food and drink vendors will be available and the event is alcohol-free. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or rug to sit on. Head here for more information.

4. MARCOOLA ROCKS FUN RUN

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 7am-9am

WHERE: Marcoola Surf Lifesaving Club, 64-76 Marcoola Esplanade, Marcoola

INFO: Help support the Marcoola Surf Lifesavers by joining in on the 2021 Fun Run. There's 2.5km and 5km runs to choose from, with all the proceeds going to the cause. All runners will receive a Marcoola Rocks 2021 trucker cap. Head here for more information.

5. MARCOOLA ROCKS FAMILY EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 7am-3.30pm

WHERE :Marcoola Surf Lifesaving Club, 64-76 Marcoola Esplanade, Marcoola

INFO: If running isn't your thing, the Marcoola Surf Club will still be hosting a variety of activities to keep the whole family entertained. After the 2021 Fun Run, the Marcoola Youth Surf Comp will begin at 9am, following several events including laser tag and yard games, face painting, thong throwing and a pie eating competition. Head here for more information.

6. SUNSHINE ESPRESSO EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 9am-12.30pm

WHERE: Sunshine Sunshine Espresso, 23/9 Lomandra Dr, Currimundi

INFO: Celebrate Aussie Day at the Currimundi coffee shop with a free sausage sizzle from 9am. Musician Rachel Ritzau will play live music from 10.30am and several Aussie treats will be available on the day. Head here for more information.

7. KEEPING MUSIC ALIVE TOUR

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 1pm-3.30pm

WHERE: The Barrel at Clouds Vineyard, 787 Landsborough Maleny Rd, Maleny

INFO: Artist Col Finley will perform a special hometown set at The Barrel, reflecting on Australia's history with songs. Guests can watch Finley perform for free, along with singers Matthew Beagley and Kevin Sullivan. Head here for more information.

8. AUSTRALIA DAY AT ALEX HOTEL

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 11.30am

WHERE: The Alex Hotel/Blue Bar, 98-110 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland

INFO: Head to the Alexandra Headland haunt for an afternoon of Aussie pub games, including prizes and giveaways. They'll be pumping the Aussie rock anthems and guests can snag a $5 roast beef roll. Head here for more information.

9. CALOUNDRA RSL EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 11am

WHERE: Caloundra RSL, 19 West Tce, Caloundra

INFO: Live music will be playing at the Caloundra RSL for guests to enjoy, while the day is filled with Aussie-themed food and drinks. There will be a thong throwing competition and pool tables will be available all day. Head here for more information.

10. FIREWORKS ON BRIBIE ISLAND

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 4pm

WHERE: Brennan Park, 1 S Esplanade, Bongaree

INFO: For those keen to travel, Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism has organised fireworks at Brennan Park at 8pm. Grab your spot on the beach and bring a picnic blanket and fold-up chairs for a day of family fun. Head here for more information.

11. FREE DRIVE-IN MOVIE

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 6.30pm

WHERE: Eumundi Showgrounds, 1 Black Stump Rd, Eumundi

INFO: Come down to Eumundi Showgrounds on Australia Day for a free outdoor movie. Bring your blanket or fold-up chairs to watch Paper Planes on the big screen. Head here for more information.

12. AUSTRALIA DAY ON THE GREEN

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 3pm-7pm

WHERE: Club Mooloolaba, Brisbane Rd and Kapala St, Mooloolaba

INFO: The annual Aussie Day celebration is on again. Head to Club Mooloolaba for an afternoon of live music, a jumping castle, a dunk tank and more. The barbecue will be running hot and there will be plenty of cold beverages at the bar. Head here for more information.

13. WATERFRONT HOTEL EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from midday

WHERE: Waterfront Hotel Maroochydore, 2/46 David Low Way, Diddillibah

INFO: The annual Aussie games will kick off from 12pm, including the thong throwing competition, the egg and spoon race or attempting to draw Australia with Vegemite. From 6pm there will be Aussie-themed trivia along with some musical bingo. Head here for more information.

14. AUSTRALIA DAY SHENANIGANS

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from midday

WHERE: Caloundra Hotel, 12 Bulcock St, Caloundra

INFO: Delicious Aussie specials will be on offer at the Caloundra Hotel while games like the mullet toss, Vegemite drawing, kids' colouring competition and more will keep you entertained. There will be meat tray raffles on offer, as well as a big barbecue giveaway. Head here for more information.

15. MAROOCHY RSL EVENT

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 8am

WHERE: Maroochy RSL, 105 Memorial Ave, Maroochydore

INFO: Live acts Cathy Drummond and Biggy P will be the stars of the day with live music pumping from 10am. Aussie-themed food specials will be available and plenty prizes are to be won during the raffle. Head here for more information.

16. AUSTRALIA DAY CARNIVAL STYLE

WHEN: Tuesday the 26th from 4pm

WHERE: Alexandra Park Conference Centre, 13 Mari St, Alexandra Headland

INFO: It's the Alex Summer Carnival's last day on the Sunshine Coast and there will be plenty of entertainment for the family to enjoy. Live music will play from 4pm, food trucks will be available and you can purchase an unlimited $35 ride band for the kids. Pets are welcome. Head here for more information.