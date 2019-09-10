ULTIMATE GUIDE: 32 things to do in the Gympie region

Willy Wonka has hidden Golden Tickets all over Gympie Library so now the hunt is on.

1. SEAN W SMITH PERFORMANCE

When: Tomorrow, September 11 at 8.45am

Where: Cooloola Christian College, Gympie

SEAN W Smith is an internationally acclaimed children's worship leader, evangelist and dynamic generational speaker. He infuses faith into children and adults through music and the word. Forget Sunday School singalongs, puppet shows, or kiddy bible stories, Sean is one of the most engaging generational communicators today.

Cindy Vogel and Jazmyn Smith are the creative minds behind Space Girls. Troy Jegers

2. SPACE GIRLS FESTIVAL : SATELLITE PARTY

When: Friday, September 13, from 4 -11pm.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, 32 Mellor St, Gympie

Tickets: $22 - $35

DESCRIBED as an 'outta-this-world immersive visual experience' this is Australia's first-ever 100 per cent female programed festival. All are welcome to this family friendly event. There will be nationally renowned headlining music performances and local and emerging talent and after-dark DJ until 11pm.

The Majestic Comedy Shorts and Stand Up have you laughing.

3. MAJESTIC COMEDY SHORTS AND STAND UP

When: Saturday, September 14 at 7pm, and Sunday September 15 at 2pm

Where: Majestic Theatre, Pomona

THIS year sees the return of the successful Majestic Comedy Shorts and Stand Up, a showcase of local comedy talent: playwrights, actors and acclaimed stand up comedians. Featuring Little Seed Theatre Company, The Misfits and three local comedians this is sure to be a full show of laughs. An Audience Choice Award will be presented after each show. Adult content.

The Bible Society will hold their annual dinner on the 14th. Brian Jackson

4.BIBLE SOCIETY DINNER

When: Saturday, September 14 at 6.30pm

Where: Gympie Bowls Club.

Cost: $25 per person - phone Narelle 0418 729 268

JOIN the Bible Society for their annual dinner with guest speaker, Bible Society Australia's Scott Walters who will talk about the impact the Bible has had on people throughout the world.

One Mile State School will be the venue for their 150th Anniversary Fete.

5. 150TH ANNIVERSARY FETE

When: Saturday 14 at 12pm

Where: One Mile State School, Gympie

Cost: Free

JOIN the staff and students at One Mile State School for a peek back at the history of the oldest school in Gympie. Relive your childhood, come along and catch up with old friends or new.

Gympie Historic Auto Club will hold their 49th annual swap meet and car show this month. Renee Albrecht

6. 49TH GYMPIE SWAP MEET AND CAR SHOW

When: Saturday, September 14 at 6am

Where: Gympie Showgrounds

SAVE the date for the next Gympie Historic Auto Club swap meet and car show. This swap meet is the oldest continuous swap meet in Queensland and 2019 is its 49th year.

American graffiti dinner and rock n roll will entertain at the Gympie RSL next weekend. *This scene probably DOESN'T appear in show... Adam Hourigan

7. AMERICAN GRAFFITI CAFE DINNER AND SHOW

When: Saturday September 14 at 6.30pm

Where: Gympie RSL Club, Gympie

Cost: $60 for dinner and show or $35 for the show.

DON'T miss the Queensland A Rock N Roll group for a two course dinner and show like no other. There will be three hours of great fun and entertainment. Get your tickets from reception today or call 5482 1018 to pay over the phone.

The Gympie junior soccer end of season break up and presentation are on next weekend. Troy Jegers

8. 2019 SOCCER SEASON BREAK UP

When: Saturday, September 14 at 1.30pm

Where: One Mile Soccer Fields, Gympie.

THE end of season break up presentations will be held at the clubhouse where they will hand out trophy's, take team photo's, and cut the cake. There will also be a jumping castle for the little one's and a game of friendly soccer for the bigger kids. This will be a wrap up and prepare for 2020, where they hope to see all your friendly faces again and maybe some new ones.

Where in Gympie Library has Willy Wonker hidden his golden ticket? Contributed

9. HUNT FOR THE GOLDEN TICKET

When: Saturday, September 14 at 10am

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries, Gympie

DOES your book contain a legendary golden ticket? Willy Wonka has hidden some of his golden tickets in books at the library. Join in the hunt of a life-time, and follow the clues and search for the golden tickets. Suitable for ages 8 -12 years. Bookings are essential on 5481 0859.

Team penning championships are on next weekend. LEEROY TODD

10. SEQ TEAM PENNING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Saturday, September 14 at 8am

Where: Gympie Horse And Rodeo Association, Jane St Gympie

COME on down to a great day of action and horsemanship, at the SEQ team penning championships. Check out some local Aussie made products, and also great specials on the day.

11. QUEENSLAND RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP - ROUND 6 EAST COAST CLASSIC RALLY

When:Saturday, September 14 from 8am-10pm.

Where: Imbil State Forest

THE event is a State Championship status Special Stage Rally conducted over closed forestry roads in the Imbil State Forest. It is planned to run 10 special stages for a total competitive distance of approximately 116kms. All stages are on gravel road surfaces. There are approximately 160kms of liaison on both bitumen and gravel surfaces.

The nibbles will be gone long before the giggles at Kilkivan. Angela Seng

12. NIBBLES AND GIGGLES AT KILKIVAN

When: Monday, September 16 at 9.30am

Where: Kilkivan Library, Kilkivan

JOIN the team at the Kilkivan Library for Nibbles and Giggles, a social get-together to chat over a coffee or tea, giving you the opportunity to meet people in your local community and to borrow a book or DVD from the library. Coffee, tea and biscuits will be supplied. Phone: 54841209 for more information.

Rebecca Karlen is one of the performers in Es-tampa.

13. ES-TAMPA

When: Wednesday, September 18 at 11am

Where: Gympie Civic Centre, Gympie

EVOKING visions of Parisian laneways, South American sensuality, and European folk-music, Es-tampa delivers an energetic, internationally-inspired performance. World/Folk Jazz Quartet Es-tampa is comprised of Rebecca Karlen on violin, vocals and percussion, Paul Henderson on guitar, John Reeves on accordion and Sam Maguire on bass.

Gympie East State School will celebrate Grandparents and Special Persons on Wednesday September 18. Picasa

14. GRANDPARENTS & SPECIAL PERSONS DAY

When: Wednesday, September 18 at 12noon.

Where: Gympie East State School

JOIN the staff and students of Gympie East State School for a program of fun activities and performances to honour beloved grandparents and special persons.

Tee-pee fun at Monkland State School for a previous Under 8's Day.

15. UNDER 8'S DAY

When: Thursday, September 19 at 9.30am

Where: Monkland State School

TWO hours jam packed with art activities, sensory play, jumping castle and more. All are welcome but please RSVP if possible on 5489 8888.

A special storytime will be held at Books4kids in Gympie Central Shopping Centre. Susanna Freymark

16. BOOKS4KIDS BUSY BEES AT GYMPIE STORYTIME

When: Thursday, September 19 at 10am

Where: Gympie Central Shopping Centre

BUSY Bees Childcare at Gympie will hold a story time in the Books4kids Gympie Book Swap space. The community library is located near Cooly Fruits inside Gympie Central Shopping Centre. After the story and activity find a book to take home from the library. When your finished bring it back and swap it for another book.There's no sign up to take books home - it is all free thanks to the generosity of the Gympie Community.

The Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest kicks off on the 19th. Contributed/Mike Roberts

17. MITCHELL CREEK BLUES FESTIVAL

When: Thursday September 19 to Sunday September 22

Where: Mitchell Creek, Kandanga

Cost: Free onsite camping and tickets at mitchellcreekrocknbluesfest.com.au.

EXPERIENCES like the Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest are designed to take you on an adventure that connects you with friends, music and like minded people in an intimate and inspirational setting. Situated in a valley 9 klms from Kandanga, the festival has more than 150 artists over three days and nights and includes the multicultural food festival.

Natalie Ellis with Erin Neilson and Roxanne McGregor in the art gallery for Disability Action Week. Craig Warhurst

18. WEEROONA BARBECUE & GAMES DAY

When: Friday, September 20 at 10am

Where: Weeroona Association Inc., Gympie

WEEROONA Association Inc. and BUSHkids invite you to a barbecue and games day as part of Disability Action Week. Come and hang out for the day or just pop in and say hello. There will be board games and activities indoors and totem tennis, badminton, volleyball and cricket outside. The venue is wheelchair accessible

Awake Studio performance Time After Time will be a beautiful evening. Pointe Shoot Love Photography

19. TIME AFTER TIME

When: Friday, September 20 at 6pm

Where: St Andrews Hall, Gympie

THE Awake Studio Term 3 performance Time After Time is all about joy, expression, and fun. A beautiful evening to go back in time, groove to the classics, and enjoy the true beauty of dance.

Gympie Landcare has it's annual festival on September 21. Renee Albrecht

20. GYMPIE LANDCARE FESTIVAL

When: Saturday, September 21 from 10am-4.00pm

Where: Gympie Landcare Nursery, 365 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen (additional parking and shuttle buses will be going to and from Victory College every 15 minutes).

Cost: Gold Coin donation to go towards Gympie Landcare.

LANDCARE are super excited to announce the second annual Landcare Festival, packed full of activities. There will be free presentations by well-known hosts, a bush tucker cooking class by James Barnden, more than 25 vendors, kid's zone activities (murals, craft, musical instruments etc.), treasure hunt, face painting, jumping castle, plant your own seed workshop (and you get to keep it and watch it grow) and a petting zoo with reptiles and fluffy animals. Zinc Radio will be broadcasting live and will be drawing raffles throughout the day. Plus there will be a sausage sizzle and food vendors and live entertainment.

It's Ladies Day at The Gympie Times Race Day on September 21. Troy Jegers

21. GYMPIE TIMES RACE DAY - LADIES DAY

When: Saturday September 21 from 11am

Where: Gympie Turf Club

Cost: $12

BLACK and white is the dress code for the annual Gympie Times Race Day. This meeting will be a dual code with both thoroughbred and harness racing. Ladies, get your gals, frock up, and let your hair down. It's a full race program in both codes plus there will live music, Fashions on the Field and another chance to win the car.

The Majestic Flapper Party will transport you back to the 1920s. Contributed

22. MAJESTIC THEATRE FLAPPER PARTY

When: Saturday September 21 from 6-10pm.

Where: Majestic Theatre, Pomona

THE decade that was known as the 'Flapper' era was the era when the magnificent Majestic Theatre was born. Dance the night away in your fabulous flapper gear to the fantastic sounds of the Chardonnay Sippers featuring Jane Michelle, as they swing you back almost 100 years to the time of the Jazz era. Tickets cost $60 and includes an authentic 1920s three course meal and free champagne on arrival. The cocktails will be flowing just like they did in the 1920s.

23. CAPELLI POP UP RESTAURANT

When: Saturday September 21 from 6-8pm

Where: SomaSoma on Mellor St, Gympie.

DON'T miss for one night only this five course degustation by renown chef Michael Hehir. Bookings are essential as there a limited numbers and no walk-ins will be permitted. The cost is $65 per person. Matching wines are also available. Please advise any dietry requirements when booking on 0447 124 160.

Elisabeth Fekonia from Permaculture realfood will be running workshops on how to make cheese in Gympie. Contributed

24. BRIE & CAMEMBERT WORKSHOP + VEGAN FRIENDLY CHEESES WORKSHOP

When: Sunday September 22 from 9.30am

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St

THERE will be two workshops the first from 9.30am-12.30pm will teach attendees how to make brie, camembert and butterkase while the second from 1.30pm-4.30pm will teach the methods of making vegan friendly cheeses.

We'll find out who's the champion at the One on One Fortnite Championships.

25. FORTNITE ONE ON ONE TOURNAMENT

When: Sunday September 22 at 2pm

Where: Queenslander Hotel, Gympie

WHO is the best Fortnite player in Gympie? We'll find out plus there's a great cash prize pool to be won. Pre registration secures a 50 per cent discount so get your tickets early.

Gympie Library will be the venue for The Great Paper Caper during the first week of the school holidays. Troy Jegers

26. THE GREAT PAPER CAPER

When: Monday, September 23 at 11am

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries

COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun and celebrate Oliver Jeffers' The Great Paper Caper. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.

Working on craft is Braxton Morris. Bev Lacey

27. HOLIDAY CRAFT BAR

When: Monday, September 23 to Friday October 4 between 2-3pm.

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries

STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday 23 September and Friday 4 October for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers. Weekdays Monday - Friday 2-3pm. Bookings not needed.

It's lots of fun playing with Lego, but add in robotics, and you're on a winner. Zizi Averill

28. MINDSTORMS

When: Wednesday September 25 from 10am

Where: Gympie Regional Libraries

HEAD along to the library to learn how to build and control a robot with Lego Mindstorms. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.

Head along to the Revealing Ravenous Reptiles with Di and discover what this guy will most likely look like today. Kevin Farmer

29. REVEALING THE RAVENOUS REPTILES WITH DI

When:Wednesday September 25 from 1pm

Where: Gympie Bone Museum

Cost: $2 for museum entry

DI WOODSTOCK is back from her latest dinosaur adventure in Winton and this time she has logged some serious hours in the lab prepping the bones of the ravenous reptiles that have been found in the area. Come along to Gympie Bone Museum this school holidays to meet Di and hear all about it. The Ravenous Reptiles exhibition with select pieces on loan from Queensland Museum will be on display. Exhibition curated by Daniel Baines. Admission: $2 per person entry to the museum No bookings required.

Cupcake decorating will be on at the Goldfield's plaza in time for the footy finals. Paul Braven GLA120117SUNFEST

30. AFL FINALS WEEK FREE CUPCAKE WORKSHOP

When: Thursday, September 26 at 12noon

Where: Goldfields Plaza, Gympie

ATTENTION Gympie Cats and Lions supporters, come decorate some delicious free footy cupcakes in your favourite team's colours at the Goldfields Plaza these school holidays.

The Metal Detecting World Championship will be held in Gympie.... somewhere? Warren Lynam

31. Metal Detecting World Championship

When: Friday September 27 to Monday September 30

Where: A secret spot in Gympie

THIS is the first ever metal Detecting World Championship Event to be held at Gympie. The World Championship will be decided on Saturday September 28 with a timed hunt. There will be provisions to camp but the venue is private property and there is no entry prior to the event, which will be revealed to those who book.

Minnie Marks is on the bill for the first Live and Local sessions at the end of the month. Contributed

32. LIVE & LOCAL - MUSIC SESSIONS

When: Friday, September 27 at 7pm.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

Cost: Free

A POPULAR musical event at Gympie's Rush Festival, the Live and Local Music Sessions are now a regular concert series that brings together the best musical talent of the Gympie region to perform alongside featured touring artists at the Gympie Civic Centre. The stellar line-up includes Minnie Marks, the Dave Orr band and ensembles from the Gympie Blues Club. Presented by Gympie Regional Council in partnership with Creative Arts Alliance.