ULTIMATE GUIDE: 23 things to do in the Gympie region
1. MITCHELL CREEK BLUES FESTIVAL
When: Thursday September 19 to Sunday September 22
Where: Mitchell Creek, Kandanga
Cost: Free onsite camping and tickets at mitchellcreekrocknbluesfest.com.au.
EXPERIENCES like the Mitchell Creek Rock N Blues Fest are designed to take you on an adventure that connects you with friends, music and like minded people in an intimate and inspirational setting. Situated in a valley 9 klms from Kandanga, the festival has more than 150 artists over three days and nights and includes the multicultural food festival.
2. WEEROONA BARBECUE & GAMES DAY
When: Friday, September 20 at 10am
Where: Weeroona Association Inc., Gympie
WEEROONA Association Inc. and BUSHkids invite you to a barbecue and games day as part of Disability Action Week. Come and hang out for the day or just pop in and say hello. There will be board games and activities indoors and totem tennis, badminton, volleyball and cricket outside. The venue is wheelchair accessible
3. TIME AFTER TIME
When: Friday, September 20 at 6pm
Where: St Andrews Hall, Gympie
THE Awake Studio Term 3 performance Time After Time is all about joy, expression, and fun. A beautiful evening to go back in time, groove to the classics, and enjoy the true beauty of dance.
4. START OF SUMMER PARTY
When: Friday, September 20 at 3pm
Where: Gympie ARC, Tozer Park Rd, Gympie.
COME along and celebrate the start of the summer season including the opening of the 50m outdoor pool and waterslides! Free slides (just pay for entry) from 3-6pm. Bring a friend or the whole family. Normal sliding rules will apply including height restrictions.
5. GYMPIE LANDCARE FESTIVAL
When: Saturday, September 21 from 10am-4.00pm
Where: Gympie Landcare Nursery, 365 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen (additional parking and shuttle buses will be going to and from Victory College every 15 minutes).
Cost: Gold Coin donation to go towards Gympie Landcare.
LANDCARE are super excited to announce the second annual Landcare Festival, packed full of activities. There will be free presentations by well-known hosts, a bush tucker cooking class by James Barnden, more than 25 vendors, kid's zone activities (murals, craft, musical instruments etc.), treasure hunt, face painting, jumping castle, plant your own seed workshop (and you get to keep it and watch it grow) and a petting zoo with reptiles and fluffy animals. Zinc Radio will be broadcasting live and will be drawing raffles throughout the day. Plus there will be a sausage sizzle and food vendors and live entertainment.
6. GYMPIE TIMES RACE DAY - LADIES DAY
When: Saturday September 21 from 11am
Where: Gympie Turf Club
Cost: $12
BLACK and white is the dress code for the annual Gympie Times Race Day. This meeting will be a dual code with both thoroughbred and harness racing. Ladies, get your gals, frock up, and let your hair down. It's a full race program in both codes plus there will live music, Fashions on the Field and another chance to win the car.
7. GYMPIE TIMES LADIES DAY - AFTER PARTY AT THE JOCKEY
When: Saturday September 21 at 7pm
Where: Jockey Club Hotel
JOIN us at the Jockey for the Gympie Times Ladies Day. We've got DJ Linamix bringing all the biggest dance floor bangers and retro hits plus hot food platters and ice cold beer. Doesn't get much better than that!
8. MAJESTIC THEATRE FLAPPER PARTY
When: Saturday September 21 from 6-10pm.
Where: Majestic Theatre, Pomona
THE decade that was known as the 'Flapper' era was the era when the magnificent Majestic Theatre was born. Dance the night away in your fabulous flapper gear to the fantastic sounds of the Chardonnay Sippers featuring Jane Michelle, as they swing you back almost 100 years to the time of the Jazz era. Tickets cost $60 and includes an authentic 1920s three course meal and free champagne on arrival. The cocktails will be flowing just like they did in the 1920s.
9. CAPELLI POP UP RESTAURANT
When: Saturday September 21 from 6-8pm
Where: SomaSoma on Mellor St, Gympie.
DON'T miss for one night only this five course degustation by renown chef Michael Hehir. Bookings are essential as there a limited numbers and no walk-ins will be permitted. The cost is $65 per person. Matching wines are also available. Please advise any dietry requirements when booking on 0447 124 160.
10.MOVIES IN THE PARK - PATRICK
When: Saturday September 21 from 6pm
Where: Nelson Reserve Park, Gympie
PATRICK is a film about Sarah who is a young woman whose life is in a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is someone else to look after. Yet, like it or not, her Grandmother has bequeathed her a very spoiled pug - Patrick. For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/moviesinthepark. Movies in the Park is an unsupervised event.
11. GYMPIE ATHLETICS SPRING CARNIVAL
When: Sunday September 22 at 8am
Where: Albert Park Sports Ground, Gympie
Open to LAQ athletes U6 to U17 (age as at 31/12/19) and U18, Open and Masters (age as at 31/12/19). Program books available for purchase at $3 each. Events start at 8am with 2000m and field events. Nomination fee is $5 per event. For all inquiries, contact Gary on 0439 632 028.
12. BRIE & CAMEMBERT WORKSHOP + VEGAN FRIENDLY CHEESES WORKSHOP
When: Sunday September 22 from 9.30am
Where: Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St
THERE will be two workshops the first from 9.30am-12.30pm will teach attendees how to make brie, camembert and butterkase while the second from 1.30pm-4.30pm will teach the methods of making vegan friendly cheeses.
13. FORTNITE ONE ON ONE TOURNAMENT
When: Sunday September 22 at 2pm
Where: Queenslander Hotel, Gympie
WHO is the best Fortnite player in Gympie? We'll find out plus there's a great cash prize pool to be won. Pre registration secures a 50 per cent discount so get your tickets early.
14. BEYOND DOODLING
When: Sunday September 22 at 9.30am
Where: The HEART of Cooran - Cafe, Gallery, Hub at Cooran
EVER wanted to draw but lacked the confidence? If you can draw a straight line and a circle you can produce some stunning works with the techniques you will learn in this workshop. Students will be guided on a step by step procedure to produce a card to take home (perhaps more than one) and learn the skills to continue to produce other artworks that require only minutes of committment not hours or days and best of all it's fun.
15. PAELLA IN THE PADDOCK
When: Sunday, September 22 at 1pm
Where: Cooloola Berries · Wolvi.
SUNDAY afternoons sees Jason get out his big paella pans and cook up a feast while live music plays in the background. Jason and his wife Kim have been inundated with carloads of food lovers every weekend wanting to gorge themselves on berries picked straight from the bushes. Table bookings 54867512, tickets available on line or just pay on the day.
16. RAINBOW BEACH WELLNESS EXPO
When: Sunday, September 22 from 9.30am - 4.30pm.
Where: Rainbow Beach
BRINGING like minded people together, spreading the love energy of sacred healing through different valid modalities, therapy or spiritual awareness. Lots of good vibes for the locals and the visitors of our beautiful community.
17. THE GREAT PAPER CAPER
When: Monday, September 23 at 11am
Where: Gympie Regional Libraries
COME along and join in the games, activities, stories and fun and celebrate Oliver Jeffers' The Great Paper Caper. Suitable for children aged 5-8 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.
18. HOLIDAY CRAFT BAR
When: Monday, September 23 to Friday October 4 between 2-3pm.
Where: Gympie Regional Libraries
STOP by the children's area at your local library branch between Monday 23 September and Friday 4 October for free craft activities during the school holidays. Suitable for children aged 5-12 years and their carers. Weekdays Monday - Friday 2-3pm. Bookings not needed.
19. MINDSTORMS
When: Wednesday September 25 from 10am
Where: Gympie Regional Libraries
HEAD along to the library to learn how to build and control a robot with Lego Mindstorms. Suitable for children aged 8-12 years. Bookings essential on 5481 0859.
20. REVEALING THE RAVENOUS REPTILES WITH DI
When:Wednesday September 25 from 1pm
Where: Gympie Bone Museum
Cost: $2 for museum entry
DI WOODSTOCK is back from her latest dinosaur adventure in Winton and this time she has logged some serious hours in the lab prepping the bones of the ravenous reptiles that have been found in the area. Come along to Gympie Bone Museum this school holidays to meet Di and hear all about it. The Ravenous Reptiles exhibition with select pieces on loan from Queensland Museum will be on display. Exhibition curated by Daniel Baines. Admission: $2 per person entry to the museum No bookings required.
21. AFL FINALS WEEK FREE CUPCAKE WORKSHOP
When: Thursday, September 26 at 12noon
Where: Goldfields Plaza, Gympie
ATTENTION Gympie Cats and Lions supporters, come decorate some delicious free footy cupcakes in your favourite team's colours at the Goldfields Plaza these school holidays.
22. METAL DETECTING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Friday September 27 to Monday September 30
Where: A secret spot in Gympie
THIS is the first ever metal Detecting World Championship Event to be held at Gympie. The World Championship will be decided on Saturday September 28 with a timed hunt. There will be provisions to camp but the venue is private property and there is no entry prior to the event, which will be revealed to those who book.
23. LIVE & LOCAL - MUSIC SESSIONS
When: Friday, September 27 at 7pm.
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
Cost: Free
A POPULAR musical event at Gympie's Rush Festival, the Live and Local Music Sessions are now a regular concert series that brings together the best musical talent of the Gympie region to perform alongside featured touring artists at the Gympie Civic Centre. The stellar line-up includes Minnie Marks, the Dave Orr band and ensembles from the Gympie Blues Club. Presented by Gympie Regional Council in partnership with Creative Arts Alliance.