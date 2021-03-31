ULTIMATE GUIDE: 10 places to camp around Gympie within an hour's drive
1. Cobb and Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds
FANCY a camp without having to pack your tent? Described as the perfect family getaway, Cobb and Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds is set on the the site of the old Cobb and Co Horse Change Stables at Six Mile Creek.
The luxury tents are decked out with beds and verandas.
Facilities:
- Kitchen area with barbecue and dining tables
- Kiosk
- Campfires are permitted in all sites (BYO wood or buy from kiosk)
Activities:
- Playgrounds
- Walking tracks
- Kids' activities
Bookings: 07 5483 5065 or 0400 612 892
2. Glastonbury Creek camping area
BROOYAR State Forest, west of Gympie, features a variety of forest types, panoramic views from a high cliff-top lookout and cool rainforest creeks.
Camp with a tent, trailer or van in the open grassy area of Glastonbury Creek.
Facilities:
- Fire rings
- Composting toilets
- Adjacent day-use area has wood barbecues and picnic tables
Activities:
- Bushwalking, 4WDing
- Abseiling nearby
- Bird and wildlife watching
Bookings: 13 74 68
3. Cedar Grove camping area
THIS open, grassy camping area beside riverine rainforest and tall open forest and Amamoor Creek is perfect for families. Splash in the waterhole or meander through the old eucalypt forest.
Facilities:
- Water (unsuitable for drinking)
- Toilets
- Individual fire rings (bring your own clean-milled firewood)
- Walking tracks
- Pay phone
Bookings: 13 74 68
4. Inskip Point camping
INSKIP Peninsula Recreation Area lies opposite the southern tip of Fraser Island, at the entrance to Tin Can Bay.
Bounded by the Pacific Ocean on its eastern side and the sheltered waters of Tin Can Bay and Great Sandy Strait to the west, most of the peninsula is managed for nature-based recreation.
Need to know:
- Permit required
- No drinking water or shower facilities
- Sites are occupied on a "first in, best placed" basis
- Reserving or roping off areas is not permitted
- Camping tag must be displayed
- Dogs are permitted, but must be kept on a leash and under control at all times
- You can replenish water supplies at the service facility outside Rainbow Beach on Clarkson Dr
- Fuel stoves preferred
- Firewood is not provided
Bookings: 13 74 68
5. Freshwater camping area
THE Freshwater camping area, nestled between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach provides shady, sheltered sites set among scribbly gum woodland about 500m inland from the beach.
The camping area can be accessed by 4WDs only with a permit.
Facilities:
- Water (treat before use)
- Flushing toilets
- Hot and cold showers
- Rubbish bins
- Pay phone
- Free gas barbecues at nearby day-use area
- Open fires and generators are prohibited
Bookings: 13 74 68
6. Boreen Point Campground
IF YOU'RE a nature lover, this place is for you. You can camp in natural bushland on the shore of Lake Cootharaba, the largest lake on the Noosa River. The lake has a long sandy foreshore for the length of the campground.
Facilities:
- Gas barbecues and drinking water
- Hot showers and flushing toilets
- BMX track
- Sports field
- Dog friendly (dogs by prior application)
Activities:
- Bushwalking
- Mountain biking
- Bird watching
Bookings: 5485 3244
7. Island Reach Imbil
ISLAND Reach, set on the beautiful Yabba Creek, Imbil, offers over 11 acres of shaded parklands ranging from secluded areas to open spaces for larger groups.
A wide range of activities include swimming, canoeing, fishing and observing wildlife, including platypus.
Facilities:
- Canoes and kayaks are available for hire
- Powered sites
- Hot showers
- On site laundry
- Sheltered camp kitchen has picnic tables and free gas barbecues
- Fire places in the park
- Firewood available or BYO
- Dogs allowed (On leash)
Bookings: 0438 386 380
8. Amamoor Creek camping area
CAMP in this beautiful, open, grassy area in tall open forest featuring ironbark and blue gum. Campsites are suitable for: tent camping beside your car; caravans; camper trailers; campervans; motor homes; buses; large groups.
Facilities:
- Water (unsuitable for drinking)
- Toilets
- Barbecues
- Individual fire rings (bring your own clean-milled firewood)
- Walking tracks
Good to know:
- Open fires are allowed in fire rings provided.
- Fuel stoves are recommended.
- Generators not permitted.
- Bring drinking water, rubbish bags, insect repellent, clean-milled firewood.
- Dogs permitted
- Mobile phone coverage not available
- The nearest pay phone is located at Cedar Grove
Bookings: 13 74 68
9. Borumba Deer Park
UNCROWDED camping is a feature of Borumba Deer Park, where you can pitch a tent in the shade and just a short distance from beautiful Yabba Creek and Borumba Dam for kayaking and swimming. With three camping spots to choose form, kids can play without interfering with neighbouring campers.
Facilities:
- Showers
- Toilets
- Fireplaces
- Pets welcome
Bookings: 5484 5196
10. Poverty Point camping area
POVERTY Point camping area offers small, undeveloped coastal camping overlooking the tranquil, tidal waters of the Tin Can Inlet.
The camping area can be accessed by 4WDs only via Poverty Point Rd off Rainbow Beach Rd. It is suitable for tent camping beside a car, and off-road camper trailers with high clearance.
Vehicle permits are not required to access this camping area.
Things to know:
- Open fires are permitted in provided fire ring
- Fuel stoves are preferred
- Generators are prohibited
- Collecting and burning wood is illegal
- Portable toilets are preferred
- Mobile phone coverage is not available
Bookings: 13 74 68