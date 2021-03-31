ULTIMATE GUIDE: 10 places to camp around Gympie within an hour's drive

Layla and Araya Lynam having a swim at Cedar Grove.

Layla and Araya Lynam having a swim at Cedar Grove. Renee Pilcher

1. Cobb and Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds

FANCY a camp without having to pack your tent? Described as the perfect family getaway, Cobb and Co Nine Mile Camping Grounds is set on the the site of the old Cobb and Co Horse Change Stables at Six Mile Creek.

The luxury tents are decked out with beds and verandas.

Facilities:

Kitchen area with barbecue and dining tables

Kiosk

Campfires are permitted in all sites (BYO wood or buy from kiosk)

Activities:

Playgrounds

Walking tracks

Kids' activities

Bookings: 07 5483 5065 or 0400 612 892

2. Glastonbury Creek camping area

BROOYAR State Forest, west of Gympie, features a variety of forest types, panoramic views from a high cliff-top lookout and cool rainforest creeks.

Camp with a tent, trailer or van in the open grassy area of Glastonbury Creek.

Campers from Sydney get ready to pack up from a wet Glastonbury Creek camping area in the Brooyar State Forest. Craig Warhurst The Gympie Times Craig Warhurst

Facilities:

Fire rings

Composting toilets

Adjacent day-use area has wood barbecues and picnic tables

Activities:

Bushwalking, 4WDing

Abseiling nearby

Bird and wildlife watching

Bookings: 13 74 68

3. Cedar Grove camping area

THIS open, grassy camping area beside riverine rainforest and tall open forest and Amamoor Creek is perfect for families. Splash in the waterhole or meander through the old eucalypt forest.

Lauren Le Clerk, Jack McNamara and Joel Le-Clerk enjoy the water hole at Cedar Grove Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times. Craig Warhurst

Facilities:

Water (unsuitable for drinking)

Toilets

Individual fire rings (bring your own clean-milled firewood)

Walking tracks

Pay phone

Bookings: 13 74 68

4. Inskip Point camping

INSKIP Peninsula Recreation Area lies opposite the southern tip of Fraser Island, at the entrance to Tin Can Bay.

Bounded by the Pacific Ocean on its eastern side and the sheltered waters of Tin Can Bay and Great Sandy Strait to the west, most of the peninsula is managed for nature-based recreation.

NAte Brown, Diane Bushnell and Riley Allison on the beach at Inskip point Rainbow beach. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

Need to know:

Permit required

No drinking water or shower facilities

Sites are occupied on a "first in, best placed" basis

Reserving or roping off areas is not permitted

Camping tag must be displayed

Dogs are permitted, but must be kept on a leash and under control at all times

You can replenish water supplies at the service facility outside Rainbow Beach on Clarkson Dr

Fuel stoves preferred

Firewood is not provided

Bookings: 13 74 68

5. Freshwater camping area

THE Freshwater camping area, nestled between Double Island Point and Teewah Beach provides shady, sheltered sites set among scribbly gum woodland about 500m inland from the beach.

The camping area can be accessed by 4WDs only with a permit.

Facilities:

Water (treat before use)

Flushing toilets

Hot and cold showers

Rubbish bins

Pay phone

Free gas barbecues at nearby day-use area

Open fires and generators are prohibited

Bookings: 13 74 68

6. Boreen Point Campground

IF YOU'RE a nature lover, this place is for you. You can camp in natural bushland on the shore of Lake Cootharaba, the largest lake on the Noosa River. The lake has a long sandy foreshore for the length of the campground.

Facilities:

Gas barbecues and drinking water

Hot showers and flushing toilets

BMX track

Sports field

Dog friendly (dogs by prior application)

Activities:

Bushwalking

Mountain biking

Bird watching

Bookings: 5485 3244

7. Island Reach Imbil

ISLAND Reach, set on the beautiful Yabba Creek, Imbil, offers over 11 acres of shaded parklands ranging from secluded areas to open spaces for larger groups.

A wide range of activities include swimming, canoeing, fishing and observing wildlife, including platypus.

Island Reach Imbil, Riley Talbot, Charlie Rapley, Leo Ager and Kirsten Sweeney. LEEROY TODD

Facilities:

Canoes and kayaks are available for hire

Powered sites

Hot showers

On site laundry

Sheltered camp kitchen has picnic tables and free gas barbecues

Fire places in the park

Firewood available or BYO

Dogs allowed (On leash)

Bookings: 0438 386 380

8. Amamoor Creek camping area

CAMP in this beautiful, open, grassy area in tall open forest featuring ironbark and blue gum. Campsites are suitable for: tent camping beside your car; caravans; camper trailers; campervans; motor homes; buses; large groups.

Facilities:

Water (unsuitable for drinking)

Toilets

Barbecues

Individual fire rings (bring your own clean-milled firewood)

Walking tracks

Good to know:

Open fires are allowed in fire rings provided.

Fuel stoves are recommended.

Generators not permitted.

Bring drinking water, rubbish bags, insect repellent, clean-milled firewood.

Dogs permitted

Mobile phone coverage not available

The nearest pay phone is located at Cedar Grove

Bookings: 13 74 68

9. Borumba Deer Park

UNCROWDED camping is a feature of Borumba Deer Park, where you can pitch a tent in the shade and just a short distance from beautiful Yabba Creek and Borumba Dam for kayaking and swimming. With three camping spots to choose form, kids can play without interfering with neighbouring campers.

Borumba Deer Park, Jacob Green. LEEROY TODD

Facilities:

Showers

Toilets

Fireplaces

Pets welcome

Bookings: 5484 5196

10. Poverty Point camping area

POVERTY Point camping area offers small, undeveloped coastal camping overlooking the tranquil, tidal waters of the Tin Can Inlet.

The camping area can be accessed by 4WDs only via Poverty Point Rd off Rainbow Beach Rd. It is suitable for tent camping beside a car, and off-road camper trailers with high clearance.

Vehicle permits are not required to access this camping area.

Things to know:

Open fires are permitted in provided fire ring

Fuel stoves are preferred

Generators are prohibited

Collecting and burning wood is illegal

Portable toilets are preferred

Mobile phone coverage is not available

Bookings: 13 74 68