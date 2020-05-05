Menu
New data shows that more than 30,000 people in the UK have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe.
Health

UK virus death toll rises above 30,000

5th May 2020

More than 30,000 people in the United Kingdom have died of suspected COVID-19, the highest official toll yet reported in Europe, according to newly published data.

The Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday that 29,648 deaths had taken place as of April 24 in England and Wales with COVID-19 mentioned in death certificates.

Including deaths for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the toll on this measure now exceeds 30,000. That is more than Italy, though the recording of deaths there has differed.

