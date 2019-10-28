UK truck deaths accused released on bail

Pham Thi Tra My, whose family fears she may have died in the Essex lorry deaths. Picture: Family of Pham Tra My

Pham Thi Tra My, whose family fears she may have died in the Essex lorry deaths. Picture: Family of Pham Tra My

British police have announced that three of the suspects arrested over the deaths of 39 people hidden in a shipping container have been released on bail.

A 38-year-old man, a 38-year- old woman - both from the northern English town of Warrington- and a 45-year-old man from Northern Ireland have been released after being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The bodies were found early on Wednesday in an industrial park in southeastern England.

Essex Police on Saturday charged the driver of the truck, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson of Northern Ireland.

Robinson, also known as Mo, was also charged with people smuggling and money laundering.

Each of the manslaughter charges carrying a maximum life sentence.

Truck driver Mo Robinson, who police have charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, is due to appear in court on October 28.

"The Crown Prosecution service has authorised Essex Police to charge a man in connection with the investigating the deaths of 39 people whose bodies were found in Grays on Wednesday," Essex Police said in a statement.

"Maurice Robinson, 25, of Laurel Drive, Craigavon, Northern Ireland was arrested shortly after the discovery was made at the Waterglade Retail Park.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday, October 28.

Bulgarian Ivan Jeliazkov, who handled the sale of the cab to the Mahers, has since been released.

In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK.

DOZENS OF VICTIMS MAY BE FROM SAME VILLAGE

Police had originally believed the migrants were all Chinese but now it was suspected up to 25 victims may be from a small Vietnamese farming village.

Families in Yen Thanh, a village 270km south of the country's capital Hanoi, fear the worst after having heard nothing from their relatives for days, The Sun reports.

It is often the practice in people smuggling operations to give migrants fake Chinese passports, which has led to the agonising confusion for families in Vietnam waiting for news on their missing loved ones.

Police leave the home of Joanna and Thomas Maher with an evidence box at Wiltshire close in Warrington, Cheshire. Picture: AP

Prayers played over loudspeakers and candlelit vigils were held in Yen Thanh yesterday.

Locals have said a woman there had been charged with trafficking and gangs had been visiting the community to refund distraught relatives.

"They wanted a new life but now the whole district is covered in sorrow," Catholic priest Anthony Dang Huu Nam said of the victims.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered an investigation into the trafficking of Vietnamese, state media says.

"(You) must investigate and find out cases of Vietnamese citizens being brought illegally to foreign countries and strictly handle the violations," Phuc said in a statement late on Saturday, as quoted by local newspaper VnExpress.

Phuc also called on the Vietnamese embassy in the UK to work with British police and help identify the victims.

The Vietnamese embassy has also set up a hotline for concerned Vietnamese nationals who are seeking assistance, according to the Vietnamese government's official media page.

Many Vietnamese families are now concerned about the fate of their missing children.

According to local media reports, as many as 13 families in central Vietnam have now reported their children missing since October 23.

MORE FAMILIES COME FORWARD

Police are working with the Vietnamese community to identify the victims, with Anna Bui Thi Nhung the latest feared victim to be named.

The 19-year-old dreamt of working in a UK nail bar.

Relatives said she paid an agent £8000 ($A15,000) for "safe passage".

The family of Pham Ti Tra My, 26, who sent a tragic last text to her mum to say she was dying, said she was duped by the people smugglers.

Her father, Pham Van Thin, told CNN: "The smugglers said that this was a ... safe route, that people would go by aeroplane, car... if I had known she would go by this route, I would not have let her go."

The family say they have not heard from her since her haunting message which was sent around the time the container was in transit from Belgium to England, where the grim discovery was made 11.40am AEDT on Wednesday.

"I'm sorry Mum. My path to abroad doesn't succeed. Mum, I love you so much! I'm dying bcoz I can't breath I'm from Nghen, Can Loc, Ha Tinh, Vietnam... I am sorry, Mum"," she wrote.

Pham Thi Tra My in happier times. Picture: Supplied

Hoa Nghiem, of Human Rights Space in Vietnam, said Pham's family were waiting for news.

"(Pham) went to China and planned to go to England via France, a contact with her family told me. Her family is looking for help to identify their daughter," she said.

Her father said: "I've lost both my loved one and my money," Pham said.

Nguyen Dinh Gia, the father of 20-year-old Nguyen Dinh Luong, also feared his son was among the container victims.

His son had been living in France and said the journey into the UK would cost 11,000 pounds ($14,000).

"He often called home but I haven't been able to reach him since the last time we talked last week," he said.

"I told him that he could go to anywhere he wants as long as it's safe. He shouldn't worry about money, I'll take care of it."

20-year-old Nguyen Dinh Luong who is feared among the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week. Picture: Supplied

The desperation of the victims' final moments has begun to emerge.

They were found half naked, with bloody handprints on the walls of the truck container.

Some of the victims were foaming at the mouth while rigor mortis had set in with others when they were discovered.

"When the door of the container was opened, first responders were shocked to see dozens of dead bodies piled on top of one another," a source told The Mirror in London.

"The bodies closest to the doors had foam coming from their mouths and were in the early stages of rigor mortis.

"There were bloody handprints all along the inside of the lorry door where they must have been banging for help.

"(The dead people) were wearing little clothing, and in some cases were naked."

Each of the victims paid up to $50,000 for their deadly travel where they were promised a better life, meaning the container was worth $2 million to the people smugglers, believed to be headed by the notorious Chinese Snakehead gang.

The task of identifying the victims remains complex and specialist Disaster Victim Identification teams have been brought in.

There will also be challenges with identification as family members may have to travel from overseas to formalise the process.

Police have collected 500 items of evidence from the truck and now all the bodies, which police have insisted were treated with respect, have been moved to a mortuary at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, north of London.

Police have appealed for illegal immigrants to dish the dirt on the suspected Snakehead Chinese gangs behind the deadly trade, with assurances those who help will not be deported.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of Essex Police said police needed help to piece together the jigsaw of the events leading up to the migrants deaths.

"We are asking anyone who may have information that may assist us in identification to come forward to us," he said.

"If you come to us, we will do all we can to put our arm around you and take you through this process, and establish as quickly as possible whether or not we have your loved involved in this tragic incident, and try and reunite you.

"It may well be people are here illegally and they want to come forward with information or concerns, particularly if they believe their loved one is involved. We want to identify their loved ones and reunite but they are frightened."

Almost 4000 people have been smuggled into the UK in the past decade then forced to work as modern slaves in nail salons and cannabis farms across Britain.

The truck in which the 39 would-be migrants were found dead was part of a larger convoy of three lorries, according to the Daily Mai l.

Police are reportedly probing "whether there is a wider conspiracy involved in the deaths.

Victims' relatives say that more than 100 migrants were being brought into the UK on lorries run by people smugglers, but only two are believed to have completed their journeys.

