'UFO' caught on video flying through Coast skies

Matty Holdsworth
by

BE IT a bird, a plane, or Santa dropping off some last minute presents - something unexplained was seen circling the Sunshine Coast skies last night.

Coast resident Renee Anderson caught the unidentified flying object on video while celebrating Christmas with family and friends.

A cluster of flashing lights circling the Sunshine Coast skies, possibly a UFO.
A cluster of flashing lights circling the Sunshine Coast skies, possibly a UFO. Contributed

The group expressed their shock at the cluster of bright lights coming "closer" to them.

After posting the video to Facebook questioning what exactly the mystery light source was, a few theories came back.

Low-flying planes and drones were the most popular explanations with one resident saying the lights were too primitive for an alien air craft.

"Unless it's a invincible craft omitting an energy field glow making it look like an orb," they wrote.

"And even more advanced if it travels at the speed of light or close it can transform to anything in order to time travel (in space)."

What do you think?

