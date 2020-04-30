UFC stars’ photo shoots ‘got a bit wild’

Paige VanZant's husband Austin Vanderford has admitted that their naked photo shoots during lockdown can get "a bit wild at times".

The MMA couple has been keeping fans entertained with their new-found hobby during the pandemic that includes stripping off and covering their modesty with different items.

UFC star Paige has posted pictures of the pair baring it all as they worked out in gyms, gardening and posing on the balcony at their home.

The two even showed the strength of their relationship by picking each other up over their shoulders.

And undefeated Austin, who has even used Conor McGregor's Proper Twelve whiskey to cover up, has revealed they work on making the images tasteful.

He wrote in the Telegraph: "My wife and I have been called 'The Van Nudists' during lockdown and it is definitely appropriate.

"We decided to have a bit of fun at home in isolation in Portland, Oregon and get nude during this period.

"It has got a bit wild at times, but we have been making it tasteful on our social media.

"Every day we tried to come up with something new, whether we were working out, naked meal planning and cooking, gardening, out on the balcony, or just lounging about. We are having fun with it, for sure.

"Not wearing much is normal for me. I am from the countryside in Alaska. I would say 90 per cent of my life I have not had clothes on.

"Going wild and naked in the wilderness is where I feel the most comfortable. I smell like a wolf right now. I am very animalistic, for sure.

"Paige is very comfortable in her skin, too, and was photographed for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2019."

VanZant has become an online sensation with 2.4 million followers on Instagram and having not fought since for over a year, the UFC contender actually makes more cash posting pictures than MMA.

She last fought in January 2019 with a second-round submission win over Rachael Ostovich at UFC Fight Night Brooklyn.

Brazilian star Amanda Ribas is waiting to face the American after their match-up earlier this year was cancelled because of a broken arm suffered by VanZant - an injury she has now recovered from.

Now the huge fan favourite, who has been selling personalised messages throughout the coronavirus lockdown, has revealed she needs to go under the knife again to get a metal plate removed.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission