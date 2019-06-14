Uber responds to Gympie rideshare rumours

This photo, submitted by a Gympie region man on Facebook, purports to show a successful Uber trip booked in town, despite the rideshare company's lack of presence here.

UBER maintains a launch of its ridesharing services in Gympie is not on the cards right now, despite persistent rumours that drivers have already been operating in the region.

The international giant's State Manager of Queensland Alex Golden said there were no immediate plans to launch in Gympie when it was announced that Bundaberg, Gladstone, Hervey Bay, Mackay, Rockhampton would receive the service last October.

An Uber spokesperson echoed that message this week.

"It's great to hear that there's interest, but we have no current plans to launch UberX in Gympie,” the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to monitor demand for UberX in Gympie, and will be sure to keep the community across on any future launch plans.”

Despite Uber's lack of official presence in the region, rumours of successful trips continue to circulate.

A Facebook post shared by local man Zack Venz appeared to show a successful trip had been booked in Gympie as early as February this year.

At the time of printing, Uber had not responded to questions about whether its drivers could operate in Gympie before the service had officially launched in the region, or how much public interest it would take before decisions about a launch were made.

Mr Golden said high demand was the reason behind the company selecting Hervey Bay as one of its new locations last year.

"For quite some time we have been getting a lot of interest,” Mr Golden said.

"This can be seen by the fact that thousands of people have downloaded the app (in the Fraser Coast) to see if they can get a trip.”