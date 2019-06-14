Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YES OR NO? Social media comments appear to indicate Uber is operating sporadically in the Gympie region, though the company says it has not launched here. The Gympie taxi company says it needs more drivers and operates on a similar system to Uber, with drivers receiving a commission.
YES OR NO? Social media comments appear to indicate Uber is operating sporadically in the Gympie region, though the company says it has not launched here. The Gympie taxi company says it needs more drivers and operates on a similar system to Uber, with drivers receiving a commission. Sam Flanagan
News

Uber drivers work mainly on coast, but sometimes in Gympie

14th Jun 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCIAL media response to an article on Uber activity indicates there are at least three Uber drivers in Gympie but they usually drive down and work on the Sunshine Coast.

Uber has stated categorically that it has not launched in Gympie.

Tina Watson posted on The Gympie Times Facebook page that she had caught an Uber in Gympie and the driver had told her there were three cars operating in the region.

"Driver said they usually drive straight to the coast for the day,” Ms Watson said.

"But we caught him before he left town. He informed us there are three Uber cars in Gympie but they all head straight to the coast for a full day of Ubering.”

This photo, submitted by a Gympie region man on Facebook, purports to show a successful Uber trip booked in town, despite the rideshare company's lack of presence here.
This photo, submitted by a Gympie region man on Facebook, purports to show a successful Uber trip booked in town, despite the rideshare company's lack of presence here. Facebook

Wesley Tarbuck on the other hand, said he had tried to catch an Uber in Gympie several times and each time had got the message "not supported”.

Craig Bannister said you can only book an Uber when the drive is active in the area and they turn on the app on their phone.

Kimberley Anna said she had seen a car at Goldfields Shopping Centre recently with an Uber sign in the back window and Candice Patrick saw a car parked in Smithfield St "with a piece of paper taped to the back that said Uber”.

Cody Granger said Uber drivers had been operating in Gympie since the start of the year.

There was divided opinion on whether or not people wanted the ride sharing service to launch in Gympie, with some people not happy with the length of time it sometimes took to get a taxi.

Local taxi company manager Jackie Fallon said they operated on the same basis as Uber.

MIXED RESPONSE: There has been a mixed response on Facebook on whether Gympie wants or needs Uber.
MIXED RESPONSE: There has been a mixed response on Facebook on whether Gympie wants or needs Uber. Dan Gold

”The problem we have at the moment is finding enough drivers to drive our cabs so we have empty cabs sitting around without a driver, hence the longer waiting times on occasion,” she said.

”We work on the same basis as Uber, paying drivers a commission with the difference being that we supply the vehicle and we also supply a 24 hour monitored call centre so our drivers have the knowledge that someone is always watching out for them.

”Our cars are also fitted with all the safety equipment including security cameras.

”We also have wheelchair accessible taxis and maxi taxis.

”Also, all money paid on a taxi fare in Gympie goes to a local as all of the owners of the local taxi's are locals - no money is sent overseas. But we need more drivers to help reduce waiting time.”

Sharni Rickards said she would not like Uber in Gympie.

”Yes they are a little cheaper but wouldn't you want to support your local taxi company?” she said.

”Because aren't we all about supporting locals in this small town? We are way too small of a town for Uber to come into it. Support your local taxi company.”

gympie jobs gympie transport taxi drivers taxi industry uber
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The 5 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

    The 5 best things I have read in Gympie sport this week

    News It is going to be another big weekend in Gympie sport this weekend starting from tonight and a super Saturday tomorrow from 12pm.

    Holiday camps for kids will be a Gympie first

    premium_icon Holiday camps for kids will be a Gympie first

    News The camps have evolved to add new locations, including Gympie

    • 14th Jun 2019 2:32 PM
    Win the ultimate VIP Muster experience

    premium_icon Win the ultimate VIP Muster experience

    News WE'RE giving readers the chance to win a VIP Muster experience

    • 14th Jun 2019 1:41 PM
    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    Subscribe to The Gympie Times and be blown away

    News There is a huge range of extra rewards and news for our subscribers

    • 14th Jun 2019 1:29 PM