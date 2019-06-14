Uber drivers work mainly on coast, but sometimes in Gympie

YES OR NO? Social media comments appear to indicate Uber is operating sporadically in the Gympie region, though the company says it has not launched here. The Gympie taxi company says it needs more drivers and operates on a similar system to Uber, with drivers receiving a commission.

SOCIAL media response to an article on Uber activity indicates there are at least three Uber drivers in Gympie but they usually drive down and work on the Sunshine Coast.

Uber has stated categorically that it has not launched in Gympie.

Tina Watson posted on The Gympie Times Facebook page that she had caught an Uber in Gympie and the driver had told her there were three cars operating in the region.

"Driver said they usually drive straight to the coast for the day,” Ms Watson said.

"But we caught him before he left town. He informed us there are three Uber cars in Gympie but they all head straight to the coast for a full day of Ubering.”

This photo, submitted by a Gympie region man on Facebook, purports to show a successful Uber trip booked in town, despite the rideshare company's lack of presence here. Facebook

Wesley Tarbuck on the other hand, said he had tried to catch an Uber in Gympie several times and each time had got the message "not supported”.

Craig Bannister said you can only book an Uber when the drive is active in the area and they turn on the app on their phone.

Kimberley Anna said she had seen a car at Goldfields Shopping Centre recently with an Uber sign in the back window and Candice Patrick saw a car parked in Smithfield St "with a piece of paper taped to the back that said Uber”.

Cody Granger said Uber drivers had been operating in Gympie since the start of the year.

There was divided opinion on whether or not people wanted the ride sharing service to launch in Gympie, with some people not happy with the length of time it sometimes took to get a taxi.

Local taxi company manager Jackie Fallon said they operated on the same basis as Uber.

MIXED RESPONSE: There has been a mixed response on Facebook on whether Gympie wants or needs Uber. Dan Gold

”The problem we have at the moment is finding enough drivers to drive our cabs so we have empty cabs sitting around without a driver, hence the longer waiting times on occasion,” she said.

”We work on the same basis as Uber, paying drivers a commission with the difference being that we supply the vehicle and we also supply a 24 hour monitored call centre so our drivers have the knowledge that someone is always watching out for them.

”Our cars are also fitted with all the safety equipment including security cameras.

”We also have wheelchair accessible taxis and maxi taxis.

”Also, all money paid on a taxi fare in Gympie goes to a local as all of the owners of the local taxi's are locals - no money is sent overseas. But we need more drivers to help reduce waiting time.”

Sharni Rickards said she would not like Uber in Gympie.

”Yes they are a little cheaper but wouldn't you want to support your local taxi company?” she said.

”Because aren't we all about supporting locals in this small town? We are way too small of a town for Uber to come into it. Support your local taxi company.”