UBER OR NOT: Gympie Uber driver reveals the real story behind Uber in Gympie

UBERS in Gympie have almost become as legendary as Gympie's 'big cat', the Mary River croc and the Yowie - with one difference - there is living proof the popular app-based ride-paying service exists in Gympie, despite the national company denying they are officially operating in the region.

Confusion has surrounded the existence of the ride-paying service in Gympie with people reporting on social media they had caught an Uber in Gympie, while other potential passengers often hitting a blank wall when they logged onto the app.

But a Gympie Uber driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, has now set the record straight.

He is one of a handful of Uber drivers who live in Gympie and offer rides in the region part-time, he said, but the majority of his work comes from the Sunshine Coast.

This photo, submitted by a Gympie region man on Facebook, purports to show a successful Uber trip booked in town, despite the rideshare company's lack of presence here. Facebook

The driver, who registered as an Uber driver three months ago, said he began servicing Gympie only, but found a lack of constant work drove him down the coast where he can easily fill an 11-hour shift based at Hastings St, Noosa.

He had continued to take the odd Gympie job before a shorter shift down the coast, he said, but growing interest from wannabe Uber customers in Gympie has sparked the driver to add some peak school-time Gympie hours to his run.

He believes Uber has not officially launched here because of the lack of interest, but is encouraging people to check the Uber app in case they catch a driver.

The Uber sticker on one of Gympie's Uber cars. Frances Klein

"They (Uber) have to have so many drivers to class as a proper running business,” the driver said.

"We can work anywhere we want- Uber is not asking for Gympie drivers, but because we live here - it's here.

"When it gets more popular - it will get there.”

He said as part of the Uber experience he give passengers access to music, a phone charger and offers wrapped lollies and bottles of cold water that he keeps stocked in a small Esky.

"I've been really enjoying it - I love talking to people,” the driver said.

"I give everyone five stars unless they are rude and swearing.”

The driver said he aims to work in Gympie on Mondays and Tuesdays from 2.30pm until it gets quiet, while other Gympie Uber drivers operate on Friday and Saturday night from about 8pm until late.