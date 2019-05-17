UAP candidates silent on Clive factor

Hinkler's UAP candidate Joe Ellul (pictured) and Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebella (inset) have failed to answer questions about Mr Palmer's election spend

Hinkler's UAP candidate Joe Ellul (pictured) and Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebella (inset) have failed to answer questions about Mr Palmer's election spend Mike Knott BUN300419PAL7

HINKLER and Wide Bay's United Australia Party candidates have failed to answer questions about party leader Clive Palmer's election spend and how they planned to spend their time in parliament if elected.

Hinkler candidate Joe Ellul and Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebella, right, were asked multiple times by the Chronicle whether they thought Mr Palmer's campaign spend was justified in light of the situation with Queensland Nickel.

They were also asked how a day in parliament would look for them given Mr Palmer's low parliamentary attendance while he served as an MP for Fairfax.

Both candidates instead sent similar responses detailing the party's plan to change the tax system, reducing electricity costs and bring mineral processing back to Australian shores.

The pair also failed to answer how they would ensure Hervey Bay and Maryborough got the same representation as other towns in the Hinkler and Wide Bay region.

Mr Palmer has faced criticism through the campaign over the funding of his ads and candidates, which have dominated media platforms.

Hundreds of workers sacked following the collapse of Queensland Nickel, which Mr Palmer owned, are still awaiting their payments.

Legal documents reveal Mr Palmer has agreed to pay the money under the condition the workers do not criticise him and release him from "all other liabilities".