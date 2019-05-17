Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hinkler's UAP candidate Joe Ellul (pictured) and Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebella (inset) have failed to answer questions about Mr Palmer's election spend
Hinkler's UAP candidate Joe Ellul (pictured) and Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebella (inset) have failed to answer questions about Mr Palmer's election spend Mike Knott BUN300419PAL7
News

UAP candidates silent on Clive factor

17th May 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HINKLER and Wide Bay's United Australia Party candidates have failed to answer questions about party leader Clive Palmer's election spend and how they planned to spend their time in parliament if elected.

Hinkler candidate Joe Ellul and Wide Bay candidate Andrew Schebella, right, were asked multiple times by the Chronicle whether they thought Mr Palmer's campaign spend was justified in light of the situation with Queensland Nickel.

 

Andrew Schebella (United Australia Party) Wide Bay
Andrew Schebella (United Australia Party) Wide Bay

They were also asked how a day in parliament would look for them given Mr Palmer's low parliamentary attendance while he served as an MP for Fairfax.

Both candidates instead sent similar responses detailing the party's plan to change the tax system, reducing electricity costs and bring mineral processing back to Australian shores.

The pair also failed to answer how they would ensure Hervey Bay and Maryborough got the same representation as other towns in the Hinkler and Wide Bay region.

Mr Palmer has faced criticism through the campaign over the funding of his ads and candidates, which have dominated media platforms.

Hundreds of workers sacked following the collapse of Queensland Nickel, which Mr Palmer owned, are still awaiting their payments.

Legal documents reveal Mr Palmer has agreed to pay the money under the condition the workers do not criticise him and release him from "all other liabilities".

clive palmer fcelection fcpolitics hinkler united australia party wide bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News IF you have ever parked outside the lines in Gympie, there's a good chance you have starred on the popular Gympie's Worst Car parkers site on Facebook.

    • 17th May 2019 2:51 PM
    WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

    premium_icon WHERE TO VOTE: Every polling booth in Gympie region

    News Find out where and when you can vote in the Federal Election

    • 17th May 2019 2:37 PM
    Bolt's 'frothing at the mouth, bug eyed rant' made me laugh

    premium_icon Bolt's 'frothing at the mouth, bug eyed rant' made me laugh

    News OPINION: Labor victory will be triumph over antagonistic media

    • 17th May 2019 1:45 PM
    Gympie voters urged to have their say on country's future

    premium_icon Gympie voters urged to have their say on country's future

    Politics About 70 per cent of Wide Bay still yet to vote.

    • 17th May 2019 1:19 PM