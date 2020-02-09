Tziporah Malkah: Harvey Weinstein refused to touch me

He is the Hollywood producer at the centre of rape allegations. Now Tziporah Malkah recalls the first night she met disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Tziporah Malkah has opened up about the first night she met disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, and says she is not at all surprised by his downfall.

Malkah crossed paths with Weinstein, who is currently being accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse by dozens of women, in 1993 when she was celebrating the after-party of her debut film Sirens alongside fellow castmates Elle Macpherson and Portia de Rossi.

"I remember the first night I met him at the premiere of Sirens in New York," Malkah told Sunday Confidential.

"I had just turned 20 and we were all there and the after-party.

"Elle Macpherson was fluttering around them and they were all very friendly with her. I smiled at Harvey thinking surely he was going to want to meet me as much as he wanted to meet Portia and Elle and everybody else. But he gave me a dirty look and walked away."

Elle Macpherson, and Kate Fischer (now known as Tziporah Malkah) in 1994.

"Look the world's worst kept secret is that I am Jewish and of course you can't touch Jewish girls if you are a jew, you can only touch the gentile woman.

"That memory stayed with me."



The recount from Malkah comes after it was revealed last week that Macpherson was unwittingly dragged into the Harvey Weinstein scandal after the disgraced movie mogul reportedly tried to trade on her name by telling actor Roseanna Arquette he had helped Macpherson's career, as he allegedly tried to force himself onto her.

Malkah also recalls the familiar dynamic between Weinstein and his brother Rob, claiming it was similar to that of hers and ex-fiance James Packer

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York. Picture: Seth Wenig

"I remember Harvey and his brother Bob walking into the after-party," she said.

"His brother was kind of like I was when I went to restaurants with a billionaire you may have heard of that I was once engaged to.

"If he was rude to waitstaff in restaurants, so I was always obsequious and would compensate for his rudeness. So, Harvey's brother was acting like I do. Acting like a friendly nice guy. Whereas Harvey was looking at me like a toad with those big eyes."

When asked whether she was shocked by the scandals involving Weinstein, Malkah quipped:

"Not at all."

"It doesn't surprise me at all."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.



