Tyson Fury savages Deontay Wilder

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder in the fifth during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

We don't deserve the Gypsy King.

Tyson Fury confirmed his status as one of sport's great entertainers and the greatest heavyweight of his generation with a savage beatdown of Deontay Wilder in their heavyweight rematch.

Fury (30-0-1) won by seventh round TKO - after Wilder's corner threw in the towel - to win the WBC title and retain the lineal championship.

And he did it with ease. "The king has returned," Fury said.

From dancing pre-fight in the changerooms, to entering the arena dressed as a king on an Egyptian-style litter and capping his victory by singing American Pie to the crowd, Fury was remarkably relaxed as he faced a man rated as one of the hardest punchers in history.

He started the fight on the front foot and began dominating Wilder, before knocking him down with a right hand in the third.

From there it was one-way traffic as a wobbly Wilder needed all of his energy to remain upright and barely landed a punch.

His corner had seen enough after he was pinned in the corner in the seventh round and despite Wilder's protests it seemed a smart decision.

It was the first loss for Wilder in 44 fights, and it came in the 11th defence of the title he won in 2015.

"The best man won tonight, I make no excuses ... but I wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I'm a warrior," Wilder said.

The one-sided nature of the fight left no doubt about who was the better man after they fought out a controversial draw in late 2018.

Fury had the upperhand for most of that fight too - although he didn't do as much damage - before being floored with a hellacious punch in the final round and needing a miraculous recovery to escape a KO.

Wilder reportedly has a rematch clause but a trilogy bout can hopefully wait until Fury meets fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in what would be a huge spectacle in the UK and allow one of them to unite every belt in the division.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn offered hope to boxing fans by reacting to Fury's win with this tweet: "No need for a third let's go straight to it in the Summer! #undisputed."

