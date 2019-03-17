Frizell ruptures testicles in freak accident

St George Illawarra forward Tyson Frizell has undergone surgery on his testicles after copping an accidental blow to the groin in Saturday's NRL loss to North Queensland.

Frizell reeled out of an attempted tackle on Cowboys fullback Jordan Kahu and follow up scans resulted in the State of Originstar going under the knife.

He took to Instagram on Sunday, alongside a picture of him in a hospital bed with his son, today: "Not an ideal start to the 2019 season but so grateful to have you (wife Sammy) and the little man by my side to puta smile on my face."

The Dragons said Frizell, who was moved to lock after Jack de Belin was stood down, was being assessed before Thursday's clash with South Sydney at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

"On Saturday night in our game against the North Queensland Cowboys, Tyson Frizell copped a blow to his testes," Dragons head of performance Nathan Pickworth said.

"Following the game, we investigated further with follow up scans which unfortunately resulted in surgery being performed in Townsville.

"Tyson this morning is in a good condition and in good spirits.

We will update Red V members and fans further as more news comes to hand later in the week."