Tyres slashed, man's teeth knocked out in violent rampage

A MAN has been ordered to pay over $3000 in damages after a drunken rampage of slashing tyres and knocking a man's teeth from his head.

Mark William Graham had a "knee-jerk reaction" when he saw his daughter knocked to the ground, which he told a court was the reason he smashed a man's head and face with a fish bat in August 2018.

Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and seven counts of wilful damage.

Police were called several times in the late hours of August 3 and early the next morning to reports of disturbances on Latrobe and Blackwell St at Tannum Sands.

Just before midnight the victim of Graham's assault called police and requested an ambulance when he "couldn't stop the bleeding".

Earlier, Graham (who lived on Blackwell St) attended the victim's Latrobe St address to join in on drinks.

The court was told Graham had a bottle of rum with him and was already drunk when he arrived at the house.

The court was told Graham was acting "loud and obnoxious" and he was asked to leave.

Graham "slammed" the door on the way out and a group of men from the party followed him out to "make sure he went home".

But Graham came back to the address moments later holding a small silver fishing bat, which he used to hit the victim to the back of the head and again to his forehead.

The court was told the victim lost "a couple of teeth".

Police were called and sometime during the commotion Graham had slashed the tyres of several cars parked on the street.

Two witnesses told police they saw Graham crouching near a car before hearing a loud "gushing" sound.

About 3.50am police attended Graham's residence. Graham was still intoxicated but cooperative with police.

He was arrested and taken to the police station.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Graham was 52, had been married for 20 years and was a father.

Mr Pepito said Graham's offending was a "knee-jerk reaction" to seeing his 18-year-old daughter knocked to the ground by someone in the victim's group.

Mr Pepito said as a result of Graham's offending both he and his wife, a schoolteacher, lost their employment.

"This particular night this family's whole life was turned upside down," Mr Pepito said.

The court was told Graham was very sorry for his actions and was willing to pay any restitution amount to the victims.

Graham was ordered to pay $3398 in restitution.

He was also ordered to a seven month jail term with immediate parole.