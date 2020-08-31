Tyre fitter takes fury out on ute with sentimental value

Joshua Inia Raymond Douglas smashed his boss's ute after being sacked from a tyre shop.

Joshua Inia Raymond Douglas smashed his boss's ute after being sacked from a tyre shop.

TYRE fitter Joshua Douglas blew up in a destructive tantrum when he was fired from his job, taking his rage out on his boss's ute.

The vehicle's panels were dented and windows smashed, with the ute of sentimental value to its owner because it had belonged to his grandfather, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Joshua Inia Raymond Douglas, 25, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage at Salisbury on November 12, 2019.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Douglas had been working at Bridgestone Tyres when he was spoken to about being on his mobile phone.

Sgt Dick said Douglas was fired over the incident the following day.

As other staff watched on, Douglas took a hammer and struck his boss's blue Ford ute, before speeding off in his own vehicle.

Sgt Dick said the windows and headlights were broken, and every panel of the Ford had been dented.

Joshua Inia Raymond Douglas smashed his boss's ute after being sacked from a tyre shop.

"He admitted he lost his cool and said he damaged the vehicle. He said he was aware of the sentimental value to the owner and that it had been his grandfather's," Sgt Dick said.

Police sought restitution of $600 to pay the man's insurance excess.

Defence lawyer Leah Scott said Douglas now had a job that required him to travel across the country building children's playgrounds.

"He accepts he lost his cool. There is no issue with paying restitution," Ms Scott said.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said it was a serious example of wilful damage.

He told Douglas that having just turned 25 "the thing between your ears, the frontal lobe", should have now started working.

"He (the boss) didn't deserve it," Mr Kinsella said.

"You knew it was worth something to him, not in a monetary sense, but personally."

Mr Kinsella said the world was full of what could be perceived as injustices, and Douglas could not deal with things in such a way.

"You have got to suck it up, even cop it on the chin, or deal with it by legal means," he said.

Douglas was fined $500 and ordered to pay a further $600 in compensation.