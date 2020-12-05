Two young men dead in Teewah Beach drowning tragedy

Two young men have drowned at Teewah Beach.

Two young men are dead and a child has been taken to hospital after a drowning tragedy at Teewah Beach in the Gympie region this afternoon.

Police confirmed the awful news moments ago.

“Emergency services were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore at around 2.35pm in response to a drowning incident that resulted in the deaths of two men, aged in their mid 30s,” police said in a statement.

“A nine-year-old child was treated at the scene and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

“A report will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The police statement said no further information was available at this time.

Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the two men who lost their lives.