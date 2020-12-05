Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two young men have drowned at Teewah Beach.
Two young men have drowned at Teewah Beach.
News

Two young men dead in Teewah Beach drowning tragedy

JOSH PRESTON
5th Dec 2020 5:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two young men are dead and a child has been taken to hospital after a drowning tragedy at Teewah Beach in the Gympie region this afternoon.

Police confirmed the awful news moments ago.

“Emergency services were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore at around 2.35pm in response to a drowning incident that resulted in the deaths of two men, aged in their mid 30s,” police said in a statement.

“A nine-year-old child was treated at the scene and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

“A report will be prepared for the Coroner.”

The police statement said no further information was available at this time.

Our thoughts go out to the families and friends of the two men who lost their lives.

breaking news drowning drowning deaths teewah beach
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Foul-smelling seaweed ‘like an oil slick’ at Rainbow

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Foul-smelling seaweed ‘like an oil slick’ at Rainbow

        News The thick coating of weeds is lining the shores all the way towards Inskip, according to one beachgoer.

        ‘Well-known’ local woman plucked from ocean by rescuers

        Premium Content ‘Well-known’ local woman plucked from ocean by rescuers

        Breaking A well-known local woman was pulled from the water by onlookers just north of...

        End of an era in Kandanga as local pub changes hands

        Premium Content End of an era in Kandanga as local pub changes hands

        News A new chapter in the colourful, century-long history of the Kandanga Hotel is about...

        Council chiefs paid $2.3m, including $255k in terminations

        Premium Content Council chiefs paid $2.3m, including $255k in terminations

        News New report reveals the council paid its senior leadership less in 2019-20 than it...