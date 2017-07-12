Two years and $2.6 million later, Smithfield ready to reopen

ALMOST THERE: Kevin Brady is part of the council crew applying finishing touches to the Smithfield St upgrade.

Smithfield St Upgrade: Smithfield st in Gympie Upgrade.

TWO years and $2.64 million later, Smithfield St will be home to public art, vibrant lighting and enhanced outdoor dining.

Initially endorsed by the council in May 2015, the street is now less than two weeks from opening, with the official ceremony to coincide with this year's Winter on Mary festivities.

Mayor Mick Curran said the project had started from a desire to breathe new life into Gympie's heart after an extended period of inactivity.

"No major works have been done in the CBD area for about 25 years,” Cr Curran said.

"It was an opportunity that council endorsed to improve the access and exit from Mary St.

Smithfield St. Renee Albrecht

"It provides better space and opportunity for outdoor dining and better public space.

"We've got a bit of public art going in there as well, which no doubt will draw some public comment.”

Although it would remain closed while workers were still on site, there was an outside possibility it could be open to traffic even earlier than Winter on Mary.

"If all of the works are completed prior to the date it will certainly be our intention to open it up,” Cr Curran said.

Construction is not yet finished but a council spokeswoman said the project was expected to come in "very close to the estimated budget”.

Funding for the upgrade was split 50-50 between Gympie Regional Council and the State Government.

Smithfield St renovations after the asphalt was laid. Donna Jones

Along with the improve- ments for the pedestrians and traffic, the upgrades will also enhance festivities in Mary St thanks to catenary lighting being installed.

Hung from poles running the length of the street, the spokeswoman said the network would create "lighting and night-time effects suited to various functions and uses to enhance vibrancy and mood”.

Ben Ellingsen in Smithfield St before the upgrades. Tanya Easterby

Along with the lights, the poles will also support flags, projector lights, security cameras and power outlets for future events.

LED lights will also run up the length of the poles.

Winter on Mary will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 5pm.