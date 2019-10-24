Two year old in near drowning, tourist falls from cliff

The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was sent to three missions on Wednesday.

A CHILD was flown to Mackay Base Hospital following a near drowning in the Whitsundays.

The two year old was found floating face down in a pool yesterday afternoon. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Mackay-based RACQ CQ Rescue was kept busy with a three missions including a 21-year-old Italian tourist, who had to be stretcher winched from Whitehaven Beach after falling from a cliff.

A 21-year-old Italian tourist was winched by RACQ CQ Rescue today and flown to Mackay Base Hospital after he fell about seven metres down a cliff onto rocks at Whitehaven Beach.

The visitor to the region suffered serious injuries to his head and leg when the pine tree branch he was climbing broke and he fell about seven metres down a cliff face onto rocks.

The rescue chopper received the call about midday and flew direct to the world-famous beach with a doctor, critical care paramedic and rescue crewman.

The Bell 412 helicopter was forced to land on the southeastern side of the island on a sandy shoreline in a bay adjacent to Whitehaven Beach so the crew could prepare equipment to recover the patient via a stretcher winch due to his inaccessible location on rocks.

As the helicopter then hovered overhead, the rescue crewman, paramedic and doctor were winched down onto the rocks with medical equipment and a stretcher to assess and treat the seriously injured traveller.

With 20 minutes, the doctor, paramedic and injured man, who was now secured in a stretcher basket, followed by the rescue crewman were winched up into the helicopter and flown directly to Mackay Base Hospital. He arrived about 3pm and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Earlier yesterday, the rescue helicopter also flew to Bowen to transfer a patient with a serious cardiac condition to Mackay.

RACQ CQ Rescue has completed 15 missions in just four days since clocking up a 9000th mission milestone on Saturday.