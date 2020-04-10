Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News We are offering 28 days of digital access for free. That not only includes this site but News' major metro and regional titles. Conditions apply

        MISTAKEN IDENTITY: Gympie man jailed after attack

        premium_icon MISTAKEN IDENTITY: Gympie man jailed after attack

        News MISTAKEN identity prompted a Tewantin man’s attack on a passing driver in Gympie...

        Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

        premium_icon Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

        Crime Woman charged in relation to Michael Zanco’s death makes bail bid

        Council to consider rate help for homeowners at 1st meeting

        premium_icon Council to consider rate help for homeowners at 1st meeting

        News No formal decisions can be made until caretaker mode ends