Two women hospitalised after highway crash near Gympie

Two women are in hospital after a multi-vehicle smash at Bells Bridge this afternoon.

ANOTHER Gympie region crash this afternoon, this time involving two vehicles at Bells Bridge, has put two women in hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews received a call to the scene of the crash on the Wide Bay Highway just before 3pm.

There they found two women in need of further treatment, one of whom was aged in her 40s and suffering chest pains.

Both women were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A motorbike crash on Yabba Creek Rd at Lake Borumba just before 1pm this afternoon put another person in the hospital, also in a stable condition.

