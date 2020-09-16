Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women are in hospital after a multi-vehicle smash at Bells Bridge this afternoon.
Two women are in hospital after a multi-vehicle smash at Bells Bridge this afternoon.
News

Two women hospitalised after highway crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
16th Sep 2020 4:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ANOTHER Gympie region crash this afternoon, this time involving two vehicles at Bells Bridge, has put two women in hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews received a call to the scene of the crash on the Wide Bay Highway just before 3pm.

There they found two women in need of further treatment, one of whom was aged in her 40s and suffering chest pains.

Both women were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

A motorbike crash on Yabba Creek Rd at Lake Borumba just before 1pm this afternoon put another person in the hospital, also in a stable condition.

MORE: Motorbike crash puts one person in Gympie Hospital

bells bridge emergency services gympie crashes gympie news gympie region wide bay highway
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Motorbike crash puts one person in Gympie Hospital

        Premium Content Motorbike crash puts one person in Gympie Hospital

        News The crash happened on Yabba Creek Rd earlier this afternoon.

        Sick fundraiser wiped after Lisa’s fury

        Sick fundraiser wiped after Lisa’s fury

        News "We did not do this! I’m reporting to Facebook it’s disgusting"

        New councillor explains some of the things he has learned

        Premium Content New councillor explains some of the things he has learned

        News OPINION: As a fourth generation, born and bred local I’m sure my family and my...