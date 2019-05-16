Menu
Police on the scene of the home on Dunmore St. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Gunman on the run after women, baby escape shooting

by Campbell Gellie
16th May 2019 9:13 AM
Two women and a 10-month-old baby have survived a drive-by shooting in Sydney's west overnight.

Police were called to a home on Dunmore St about 8.35pm after reports shots were fired into the front window, lounge room and bedroom.

Two women and a baby were uninjured. Picture: Bill Hearne
Two women, a 23-year-old and 39-year-old, and a 10-month-old boy who live at the home were uninjured.

Cumberland Police Area Command officers established a crime scene at the home and are yet to arrest anyone.

Detectives will forensically examine a number of projectiles found outside the home.

The gunman is on the run. Picture: Bill Hearne
