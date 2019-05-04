Menu
The Guess the Colour of the Fireworks competition is on again this year.
News

Two ways to win at the 2019 Gympie Show

4th May 2019 12:01 AM

EVERY year Gympie show goers have the chance to win amazing prizes and this year is no different.

There will be $1000 per night up for grabs with the perennially popular Tom Grady Guess the Colour of the Last Firework competition.

Pick a colour from red, green, blue, purple, silver or gold and drop your entry into the corresponding box at either the Tom Grady Real Estate stand in the Pavilion or their rural merchandise stand near the race track for your chance to win.

This year Zinc's Cow Pat Lotto can also net you $1000 per day.

There will be forty lined squares in an area measuring roughly 7x7m into which a cow (or bull - some type of cattle) will be left to graze.

Whichever square receives a 'deposit' will win its owner $1000 per day with the amount jackpotting in the event the cow is shy.

Find out more in the Gympie Show guide booklet available free inside the Gympie Times on Wednesday May 15.

