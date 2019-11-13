Two warnings issued for Gympie region as scale of fire grows

AIR ATTACK: A water bomber attacks the fire burning at Black Snake near Kilkivan yesterday.

THE bushfire burning in the western region of Gympie has now been classified as two fires to better keep residents informed, Queensland Fire and Rescue Service confirmed this morning.

Firefighters fight in tough conditions at Black Snake on Sunday as bushfire burns in rugged country.

Warnings are now current for Black Snake and Kilkivan – with “prepare to leave” alerts issued for both areas yesterday afternoon and again last night at 8pm.

Earlier in the day, alerts were only issued for the area of Black Snake.

The size of the fire is yet to be confirmed, a QFES spokeswoman said, but the scale of it is the reason two alerts for two areas are now required, she said.

Yesterday it was estimated to be moving in containment lines with about a 20km perimeter

Crews battled the fire overnight, with nine crews currently at the scene as of 7am.

An extreme combination of changing wind directions and 37C temperatures faces firefighters battling today.

Fierce winds, predicted to gust up to 30km/h and possibly reaching 50km/h, are expected to sweep in and change direction at least three times today, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said.

Yesterday, 26 fire crews were on the ground, working in extreme conditions of smoke, dust and heat.

Wind steadily whipped from the north, while the temperture rose to 35C about 3pm.

The situation was monitored from the air, with five water bombers attacking.

Today, the wind force is sending the region into “extreme fire danger”.

The north westerlies that are likely to hit this morning, are forecast to blow from the south west by late morning - dragging hot, dry air from inland Queensland, while a south easterly change is likely this evening, Mr Narramore said.

Yesterday, incident control centres were established at the Gympie Fire Station and at the Widgee Rural Fire Brigade.

The fire is currently burning in a south-westerly direction at Black Snake towards Richardson Road, Mengle Road and Mariner Road, Black Snake.

The fire is likely to impact Richardson Road, Mengle Road and Mariner Road, Black Snake.

Those residents looking to self-evacuate should travel in a south-westerly direction towards Black snake Road.

Gympie Regional Council plant operator Shayne Cumner carries water to the Gympie Airport to fill water bombers for their air assault on the raging Black Snake bushfire.

At Kilkivan, the fire is burning in the vicinity of the Des Simpson Memorial, heading in a south-westerly direction towards Thornside Road and Upper Thornside Road.

The fire is likely to impact Thornside Road and Upper Thornside Road.

Those residents looking to self-evacuate should travel along Thornside Road onto Upper Widgee Road heading towards Gympie.

The fire is currently being assessed and an update is expected soon, the spokeswoman said.

Veteran Rural Fire Brigade officers Shaun Williams and Michael Bird man tanks used to fill water bombers at Gympie Airport.