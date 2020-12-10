Two upgraded Telstra towers means 5G has arrived in Gympie

GYMPIE now has 5G, but there are still plenty of parts of the region that rely on 4G and 3G.

Towers with 5G are now located in Duke Street and on Banks Pocket Road and a Telstra map showing coverage in the region indicates people living in the city itself can access 5G,

Victory Heights, parts of East Deep Creek, Banks Pocket and Araluen, and parts of Two Mile, Chatsworth, Widgee Crossing, the Southside, Jones Hill and Monkland.

What this means for residents of those areas is downloading is faster, the network has more capacity, and there is less latency.

A map showing 5G coverage in Gympie.

A Telstra spokesman said users will be able to download movies, music, audiobooks and apps faster than ever before and uploads will be more efficient as well.

Data traffic on Telstra’s network is growing more than 40 per cent each year, the spokesman said.

A device showing 5G connectivity.

“5G relieves congestion in the form of spectrum bandwidth. This increased capacity leads to faster data speeds and better performance – especially in crowded areas.

“Latency is all about response times. It’s the delay between transmitting and processing instructions on network devices. Low latency equals better performance with closer to real time response – this is great news for gamers for example.”

Work on the upgrade to 5G in Gympie began in mid-October.

For full availability and coverage go to https://www.telstra.com.au/coverage-networks/our-coverage