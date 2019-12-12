Two towns thankful for being saved from the brink

Iluka and Woombah set to say thanks to their firefighters.

AFTER coming face-to-face with a blaze more than 100,000ha in size, the towns of Woombah and Iluka were spared a devastating fate by the mammoth efforts of firefighters who worked day and night to protect lives and property.

Now with the Myall Creek Rd fire being brought under control, the two towns are set to show their appreciation to the fireys that saved them from the brink with a special benefit day this weekend.

The Iluka Golf Club and Iluka-Woombah Rotary Club have joined forces to hold a special benefit day for all volunteer firefighters at the Iluka Golf Club this Sunday to raise money and say thanks for all their efforts.

Event spokeswoman Christine Wissink said volunteer firefighters had put their lives on the line to save their fellow residents, and Sunday was an opportunity for the Clarence community to express their thanks to the firefighters that saved Iluka and Woombah.

"Woombah was evacuated a couple of weeks ago and Iluka was on alert, and it was a herculean effort from our firefighters to stop the fire where they did," Ms Wissink said.

"The winds were fierce and the weather was against them yet somehow they managed to quell the beast.

"To drive down Iluka Rd and see the devastation the fire caused it's incredible, yet every home was saved. How they did it I'll never know."

Ms Wissink said the communities of Iluka and Woombah were grateful for the efforts of their Rural Fire Service brigades.

"As a community we just want to think them, as like the community at large we've just been captivated by what they've done," she said.

"The sacrifices our volunteers make have been huge and as a community we want to thank them."

The benefit day will run from 11am to 3pm this Sunday, and feature a sausage sizzle, and salad bar live music and a Christmas ham raffle, with one to be drawn every hour.

Entry is via a donation to the fundraising bucket, and Ms Wissink said all funds will go directly to their local RFS brigades.

"We will have a fire truck display for the kids, and hopefully inspire the next generation of firefighters," she said.

Iluka Golf Club events co-ordinator said she was excited for the day.

"The fire fighters in our area did an absolutely amazing job and we would like to honour their efforts by raising funds for this very worthy cause," she said.

For more details visit the Iluka Golf Club NSW Facebook page.