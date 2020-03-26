Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie Magistrates Court
Gympie Magistrates Court
News

Two to appear in Gympie court as virus forces change of process

Arthur Gorrie
26th Mar 2020 7:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW COVID-19 measures are intended to reduce face-to-face contact in the courts, but two people are expected to appear before Gympie Magistrates Court today.

They are:

Condon, Yugo Charles

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Lockdown measures implemented by the courts include a ban on jury trials, affecting the upcoming Gympie sittings of the District Court.

Many people appearing on charges are finding their matters adjourned for months, to reduce coronavirus risks.

Limits are in place on public access to the Gympie court, with defendants appearing only one at a time.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman three times limit almost runs over pedestrian

        premium_icon Woman three times limit almost runs over pedestrian

        News Police got numerous calls from the public about the woman’s erratic driving before she was pulled up at a Rainbow Beach store.

        Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        premium_icon Attendance drops as parents not waiting for school closures

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Student attendance drops

        D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        premium_icon D-day for 85k Queensland employees

        Employment Coronavirus Qld: 85k expected to lose their jobs

        CEO denies claim council won’t let staff work from home

        premium_icon CEO denies claim council won’t let staff work from home

        News Staff member claims Gympie council is putting staff at risk amid COVID-19...