Two to appear in Gympie court as virus forces change of process

NEW COVID-19 measures are intended to reduce face-to-face contact in the courts, but two people are expected to appear before Gympie Magistrates Court today.

They are:

Condon, Yugo Charles

Kroning, Joshua Michael

Lockdown measures implemented by the courts include a ban on jury trials, affecting the upcoming Gympie sittings of the District Court.

Many people appearing on charges are finding their matters adjourned for months, to reduce coronavirus risks.

Limits are in place on public access to the Gympie court, with defendants appearing only one at a time.