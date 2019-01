STABLE CONDITION: A single-vehicle crash in Tiaro last night has left two teens in hospital.

STABLE CONDITION: A single-vehicle crash in Tiaro last night has left two teens in hospital. Matthew Deans

TWO teens are in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash in Tiaro last night.

The car crashed into a tree just after 10:35pm on Van Doorn Rd, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Four passengers were in the car. Two passengers declined transport.

"Two teens, (a male and female) were transported to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition,” she said.