Two teens injured in separate motocross crashes
UPDATE 2.40pm:
A second teenager has been rushed to hospital after two separate crashes at the same motocross park.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his late teens had suffered a suspected spinal injury after falling off his motocross bike at Parklands MX Park in Kenilworth.
He was taken to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER:
A teenager is being treated by paramedics and another has been rushed to hospital in two separate crashes at the same motocross park.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Parklands MX Park in Kenilworth about 12.15pm on Saturday.
It's understood a man in his late teens suffered knee, back and head injuries after falling off his motorbike.
He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics were called to the second incident at the Kenilworth park about 1.35pm and are on scene treating a man in his late teens for a shoulder injury.
More to come.