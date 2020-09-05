Menu
Two teenagers have been injured in separate incidents at the same motocross park in Kenilworth. Photo: Cade Mooney/File
Two teens injured in separate motocross crashes

Eden Boyd
5th Sep 2020 2:11 PM | Updated: 2:41 PM
UPDATE 2.40pm:

A second teenager has been rushed to hospital after two separate crashes at the same motocross park.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his late teens had suffered a suspected spinal injury after falling off his motocross bike at Parklands MX Park in Kenilworth.

He was taken to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition. 

EARLIER:

A teenager is being treated by paramedics and another has been rushed to hospital in two separate crashes at the same motocross park.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Parklands MX Park in Kenilworth about 12.15pm on Saturday.

It's understood a man in his late teens suffered knee, back and head injuries after falling off his motorbike.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the second incident at the Kenilworth park about 1.35pm and are on scene treating a man in his late teens for a shoulder injury.

More to come.

