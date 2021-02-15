Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two teenagers have been flown to hospital after a 4WD crashed and rolled on Teewah Beach. Picture: File.
Two teenagers have been flown to hospital after a 4WD crashed and rolled on Teewah Beach. Picture: File.
Breaking

Two teens hospitalised after beach car rollover

Tegan Annett
14th Feb 2021 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rescue helicopters flew two Brisbane teenagers to hospital after their 4WD crashed and rolled at Teewah Beach on Saturday night.

Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach, Noosa North Shore, at 6.49am with reports of a single car rollover.

Young whale shark found washed up on beach

A 18-year-old Joyner man, who was driving the Toyota Landcruiser, was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition with an arm injury and suspected head injury.

A 17-year-old Fernie Hills man sustained facial injuries and was flown stable to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

beach driving noosa north shore racq lifeflight rescue helicopter teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for authorities to ‘send a message’ on beach driving

        Premium Content Calls for authorities to ‘send a message’ on beach driving

        Community There are calls for a crackdown on dangerous driving following the hospitalisation of two teenagers involved in a car rollover at Teewah Beach.

        Bad timing: RBT snags man driving unlicensed

        Premium Content Bad timing: RBT snags man driving unlicensed

        News A random breath test cots a man his license when he was found t be driving without...

        Curra couple smashing it with SHOWFA transport business

        Premium Content Curra couple smashing it with SHOWFA transport business

        Business This family-run transport business is busier than ever after opening amid a global...

        Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital

        Premium Content Snake bite near Gympie sends one to hospital

        News The patient was taken to Gympie Hospital late last night following a bite to the...