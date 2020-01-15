Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.
Breaking

Two teenagers in a serious condition after crash

Zizi Averill
15th Jan 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 7:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO teenage boys are in a serious condition after a motorcycle and ATV crash at Alligator Creek, 30km south of Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman the crash occurred just after 4pm, and the boys were treated by paramedics, including a critical care team.

One of the teenagers has been treated for a head injury an a abdominal laceration, while the other has been treated for a head injury, she said.

They have been taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious condition.

alligator creek atv crash editors picks mackay mackay base hospital mackay crash motorcycle crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man in his 70s ‘stable’ after glider crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in his 70s ‘stable’ after glider crash

        News Paramedics are treating a man in his 70s with significant cuts to the head after a reported glider crash at Gympie airport.

        Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        premium_icon Full list of OP cut-offs for every Qld uni course revealed

        Education Did you make it in? SEE THE FULL LIST OF OP CUT-OFFS

        Rattler announces competition to help bushfire relief

        premium_icon Rattler announces competition to help bushfire relief

        News Exciting announcement features a grand prize including free trips to Australia Zoo...

        Council facility struck in fifth break-in just under a week

        premium_icon Council facility struck in fifth break-in just under a week

        News In another break-in last night, a Gympie council facility was ransacked and...