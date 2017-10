TWO people have been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash at Araluen earlier this morning.

Emergency services arrived just after 8.30am this morning at the intersection of Fraser Rd and the Bruce Hwy.

One woman, reportedly aged in her 60s was taken to hospital with neck pain.

Another man, believed to have been travelling in the same vehicle, was transported as a precaution.

QAS media reports both are in a stable condition.