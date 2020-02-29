Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service. FILE PHOTO
Two taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash near Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
29th Feb 2020 4:05 PM
YET another crash in the Gympie region has continued a busy day for emergency service crews.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported two people were taken to the Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at about 1.05pm this afternoon.

EARLIER: Three people hospitalised after two Gympie crashes

Both patients were listed as being in a stable condition, according to QAS.

Earlier today three more people were taken to hospital after two separate crashes at Southside and Glanmire.

Ambulance crews were first called to Southside just after 10am, where they found two patients in need of further treatment after a two-vehicle crash on Davey Road.

The Queensland Ambulance Service listed both their conditions as stable.

Then at 10.38am paramedics responded to a reported vehicle and motorbike collision on Hall Rd at Glanmire.

One patient was transported to Gympie Hospital from that scene in a stable condition.

