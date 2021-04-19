Two suffer burns as coffee van bursts into flames

Two patients in serious condition after coffee van goes up in flames in Wynnum

Two people are in a serious condition after a coffee van burst into flames on Brisbane's bayside this morning.

The van, which was reportedly operating on Glenora and Allen St in Wynnum, ignited around 7am with Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews as well as paramedics and police on scene within 10 minutes.

A QFES spokesman said the fire was under control quickly.

QFES attended the scene of a coffee van fire in Wynnum this morning.

But a female in her 40s and a male in his 40s were both transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in serious but stable conditions shortly after.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman sustained superficial burns to her hands and abdomen while the man suffered burns to his face.

The spokesman also said critical care paramedics and a high acuity response unit were on board when the man was transported to hospital.

One QFES crew is still on the scene and is expected to remain there for most of the day.

