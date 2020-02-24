Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Crime

Two stabbed at large hinterland party

Felicity Ripper
23rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed at a large party in the Coast's hinterland early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Conondale just after 3am after reports two people had sustained stab wounds during a fight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a "large party" on a property.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit are following the incident," she said.

Paramedics took two people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

alleged stabbing conondale fight party
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie region

        premium_icon BREAKING: Laminex announces huge jobs boost for Gympie...

        News ‘We’ll have 80 people working here in what would have been an empty factory.’

        O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        premium_icon O’Brien calls on Gympie to join the fight against bullying

        News ‘Last year 72 schools and 22,706 students from Wide Bay took part in the national...

        Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

        premium_icon Key Gympie road upgrade means more jobs for local business

        News $745,000 project opens the door for new opportunities, expansions.

        Stewart: ‘Bring back general business’

        premium_icon Stewart: ‘Bring back general business’

        News Candidate will advocate to advocate for interaction between the council and...