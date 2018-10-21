Two spectacular crashes, two women, two amazing escapes

CRASHES: Emergency service officers had a busy Saturday in the Gympie region.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service officers had to force open a wrecked vehicle to free its injured female driver in one of two spectacular single vehicle crashes in Gympie region at the weekend.

And in a third potentially fatal incident, a B-Double truck driver managed to regain control after running off the Bruce Hwy at Bells Bridge.

Vehicle failure is thought to have caused the first crash, which occurred about 11.40am Saturday near Chatsworth State School.

Gympie police said the car left the road and careered over an embankment, landing on the Bruce Hwy.

The driver, 63, lost control of the car as a result of what police believe was a major mechanical malfunction.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officers had to force the wrecked vehicle open so Queensland Ambulance Service officers could extricate the injured woman

She suffered unknown multiple fractures which police said were thankfully non-life threatening.

She was taken to Gympie Hospital for treatment.

In the second crash, seven hours later, a Nissan Pulsar sedan left Tin Can Bay Rd at Wallu and rolled six times, not far from the Rainbow Beach Rd turnoff.

The vehicle came to rest on its side, but the diver, a Gympie woman, 49, was able to get herself out of the wreckage.

Ambulance officers treated her for minor injuries at the scene.

In the third incident, about 10.10am Sunday, a truck driver side-swiped a Bruce Hwy embankment at Bells Bridge, before regaining control and continuing on his way.

Police said the left-hand side of the vehicle received relatively minor damage.