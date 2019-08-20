Two seasons a day for Gympie region as dust settles

GATHERING DUST: Fresh high level winds and dust from as far as South Australia are part of a weather system which is expected to return to relatively still and frosty conditions over the next few days.

GATHERING DUST: Fresh high level winds and dust from as far as South Australia are part of a weather system which is expected to return to relatively still and frosty conditions over the next few days. Libby Brixie

GUSTY cool winds have carried dust from as far as South Australia to clog Gympie region nostrils and air filters, but the Bureau of Meteorology says a bonus has been a lack of frost.

"The dust and winds should settle down in coming days,” he said.

But although the winds have been cool, the lack of them is predicted to bring lower morning temperatures throughout the region, with the possibility of widespread frosts.

"Winds are settling down and temperatures should move more towards the August average.

"We had warm conditions on the weekend, but Gympie was down to 9C this morning, with minimums dropping to about 5C on Thursday and Friday.

"Cooler conditions could be widespread, with frosty conditions almost all the way to the coast.

"It will be T-shirts and shorts later in the day, but cool in the mornings.”

And that should persist through most of the rest of the week.

"A very large high pressure system is not moving far over the next few days,” he said.