Two rollovers in one night

Frances Klein
by

FOUR people were taken to hospital in two separate crashes in the Gympie region overnight.

Two men, were taken to Gympie Hospital after their car towing a trailer rolled on the Bruce Hwy at Balkin St, Gunalda just after 1am this morning.

One patient had a suspected spinal and arm injury and the other had minor injuries - both were in stable conditions.

Just before midnight, two people travelling in the same car were injured in a crash on the Mary Valley Link Rd at Dobson Rd, Amamoor.

Both people were taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Topics:  amamoor bruce highway gunalda gympie crashes rollover single vehicle

Gympie Times
