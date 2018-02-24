Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a lucky escape from creek water at Traveston.
Emergency services at the scene of a lucky escape from creek water at Traveston. Frances Klein
News

Couple escape from car caught in Gympie creek

scott kovacevic
by
23rd Feb 2018 7:47 PM

A COUPLE have had a lucky escape after their car was caught in creek water at Traveston this evening.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene on Traveston Rd, near the Traveston train station, about 6.40pm.

The couple, a 68-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife, were caught in the creek shortly after they left and friend's house nearby.

Gympie police said the friend saw their car enter the water, and he ran to help them.

The couple escaped without injury.

Police said the incident will be investigated, and questioned why so many resources had been called out.

The swift water rescue team was at the scene but has been stood down.

car in water flood waters gympie accidents gympie crash traveston
Gympie Times
Council gets 2000 support letters for beleaguered business

Council gets 2000 support letters for beleaguered business

News Fight continues to save Widgee Engineering, which has less than two years to move or shut down.

  • 24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM
$3 million upgrade in pipeline for major Gympie road

$3 million upgrade in pipeline for major Gympie road

News Design work is now underway on improvements to a big part of Gympie.

  • 24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Inspirational cancer battler's generous gift

Inspirational cancer battler's generous gift

Health "I'm not going to let this get me yet, that's not who I am.”

  • 24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM
Gympie school students set clean example

Gympie school students set clean example

News Kids will don the gloves to help next week's national effort.

  • 24th Feb 2018 5:00 AM

Local Partners