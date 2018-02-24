Couple escape from car caught in Gympie creek

Emergency services at the scene of a lucky escape from creek water at Traveston.

Emergency services at the scene of a lucky escape from creek water at Traveston. Frances Klein

A COUPLE have had a lucky escape after their car was caught in creek water at Traveston this evening.

Emergency crews were called out to the scene on Traveston Rd, near the Traveston train station, about 6.40pm.

The couple, a 68-year-old man and his 71-year-old wife, were caught in the creek shortly after they left and friend's house nearby.

Gympie police said the friend saw their car enter the water, and he ran to help them.

The couple escaped without injury.

Police said the incident will be investigated, and questioned why so many resources had been called out.

The swift water rescue team was at the scene but has been stood down.