Two puffs of marijuana cig lands Gympie mum in court

“Two puffs” on a marijuana cigarette in the wake of a relationship breakdown has caused a legal headache for a Gympie mother who had never been in trouble with the law before.

Kelly Miller, 44, apologised to Gympie Magistrates Court, the police and community this week after she was caught driving on Exhibition Rd on November 2 with the drug in her saliva.

While representing herself in court and reading from a prepared speech, Miller said she had made a “serious lapse in judgment”.

She told the court she had “two puffs of a marijuana cigarette” when she was struggling with the break-up of a 12-year relationship and the loss of her job due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I have never been in trouble for breaking the law,” she told the court.

“I never want to repeat such poor behaviour.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Miller had only been caught with the drug in her saliva and not while driving under its influence.

He accepted her guilty plea, disqualified her from driving for one month and ordered no conviction be recorded.